The Santa Clauses Series Will Answer the Franchise's Biggest Question

The internet's favorite joke about The Santa Clause will make it into the follow-up TV series on Disney+, according to producers. At D23 this past weekend, ComicBook.com's Jamie Jirak reported back that the Santa Claus who died in the first movie will be directly addressed in Disney+'s The Santa Clauses. Tim Allen's version of Santa started his career by accidentally causing the death of his predecessor, and while it was really just a plot point to get Scott Calvin (Allen) from point A to B, fans have later realized that "whoa -- that's kind of messed up!"

The fact that the movie's sequel established a requirement that Santa find a Mrs. Claus, made it even a little darker. After all, now you've got a widowed Mrs. Claus, who seems to just vanish into thin air before Scott ever makes his way to the North Pole.

Without giving any particular details on how and what would be done, Disney revealed that long-standing questions about the death of the first Santa will be addressed. They shared a clip of Mrs. Claus asking Santa who had been the wife of the dead Santa. Mrs. Claus also notes that she lost her sense of self a little when she made the transition -- and that in fact she doesn't even have a first name as Mrs. Claus. Even as Santa, Calvin apparently didn't think to ask anything about the previous Mrs. Claus...so it will be an interesting ride for both characters.

It makes sense for Santa to be reflecting on the early days of his time as the Jolly Old Elf, since rumor has it Scott Calvin will retire as Santa in The Santa Clauses, and that he will tap his successor (played by Harold and Kumar star Kal Penn) and walk him through the new gig.

The Santa Clauses reunites Allen with his Last Man Standing creator Jack Burditt, who will serve as executive producer and showrunner. In addition to starring, Allen is executive producing with Kevin Hench (Last Man Standing), Richard Baker (1994's The Santa Clause), and Rick Messina (2002's The Santa Clause 2, Allen's Jungle 2 Jungle). Jason Winer (Modern Family, Single Parents) wrote, directed, and executive produced the series for Disney's 20th Television.

Episodes of The Santa Clauses are streaming this holiday season on Disney+. Sign up for the Disney+ streaming service here.

