The Simpsons 4:3 Aspect Ratio Shows Announced For Disney+

Last year saw the launch of Disney+, the streaming service that is filled with Disney, Marvel, and Star Wars content as well as some old favorites from Fox. Ever since the two companies merged last year, all of the classic Fox properties now live under the Disney umbrella, including The Simpsons. Fans of the series were excited to see the show on Disney+, but the thrill quickly faded when people realized the show was in the wrong aspect ratio. Currently, Disney+ only has episodes of The Simpsons in a 16:9 aspect ratio rather than the preferred 4:3 perspective. The site announced back in November that they planned to release the preferred version, and the time has finally come.

“WOO HOO! We love a prediction for #TheSimpsons, especially coming from @AlJean himself in 2015. Episodes in original 4:3 aspect ratio are coming to #DisneyPlus on May 28. #DisneyBundle,” @disneyplus tweeted. You can check out the post below:

Here's the original statement released by a Disney spokesperson about the ratio decision: “We presented The Simpsons in 16:9 aspect ratio at launch in order to guarantee visual quality and consistency across all 30 seasons. Over time, Disney+ will roll out new features and additional viewing options. As part of this, in early 2020, Disney+ will make the first 19 seasons (and some episodes from Season 20) of The Simpsons available in their original 4:3 aspect ratio, giving subscribers a choice of how they prefer to view the popular series.”

The Simpsons has also been in the news a lot lately for seemingly predicting the future. Entertainment Tonight spoke with the cast and crew about the psychic prediction phenomena that surrounds the show. This all began when a clip from the episode “Marge in Chains” started making the rounds. The 1993 episode chronicles a flu-like virus taking hold of the town. Things only got crazier when the people’s quest for a vaccine led them to unleash bees on the crows and ensuing panic. With Murder Hornets among us now, people have just become sure that The Simpsons can predict the future. Here's what Nancy Cartwright (Bart Simpson) had to say about it: "We’ve got quite a track record, which is impressive," Cartwright joked, while Yardley Smith, who voices Lisa, added, “If you’ve been on for three decades, probably you’re going to hit it once in a while."

The Simpsons is coming to Disney+ in its original 4:3 aspect ratio on May 28th. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

