The Simpsons Writer Admits They Predicted 2020 and We Can't Really Disprove It

The Simpsons writer Bill Oakley admits that the show basically predicted 2020 and we really can’t disprove it. “Marge in Chains” a season 4 episode has risen to prominence again as people are looking at television’s favorite family has seemingly done it again. The episode sees an “Osaka Flu” come through the town and the townspeople freak out. Then, if that wasn’t bad enough, a swarm of killer bees attacks the mob, which throws the throng of people into even more disarray. Well, with the rise of Murder Hornets on top of the coronavirus pandemic, Oakley had to step to Twitter and admit this was strange, even for a show that proves prophetic at times.

Back when the coronavirus prediction was making waves, Oakley told The Hollywood Reporter that he’s not a believer in his work’s predictive properties.

"I don't like it being used for nefarious purposes," Oakley explained. "The idea that anyone misappropriates it to make coronavirus seem like an Asian plot is terrible. In terms of trying to place blame on Asia — I think that is gross. I believe the most antecedent to (Osaka Flu) was the Hong Kong flu of 1968. It was just supposed to be a quick joke about how the flu got here."

ok fine i guess we did https://t.co/Nf4suyC8A3 — BILL OAKLEY (@thatbilloakley) May 6, 2020

"It was meant to be absurd that someone could cough into box and the virus would survive for six to eight weeks in the box,” he added. “It is cartoonish. We intentionally made it cartoonish because we wanted it to be silly and not scary, and not carry any of these bad associations along with it, which is why the virus itself was acting like a cartoon character and behaving in extremely unrealistic ways."

"There are very few cases where The Simpsons predicted something," Oakley concluded. "It's mainly just coincidence because the episodes are so old that history repeats itself. Most of these episodes are based on things that happened in the 60s, 70s or 80s that we knew about."

