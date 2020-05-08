The Simpsons Writer Admits They Predicted 2020 and We Can't Really Disprove It
The Simpsons writer Bill Oakley admits that the show basically predicted 2020 and we really can’t disprove it. “Marge in Chains” a season 4 episode has risen to prominence again as people are looking at television’s favorite family has seemingly done it again. The episode sees an “Osaka Flu” come through the town and the townspeople freak out. Then, if that wasn’t bad enough, a swarm of killer bees attacks the mob, which throws the throng of people into even more disarray. Well, with the rise of Murder Hornets on top of the coronavirus pandemic, Oakley had to step to Twitter and admit this was strange, even for a show that proves prophetic at times.
Back when the coronavirus prediction was making waves, Oakley told The Hollywood Reporter that he’s not a believer in his work’s predictive properties.
"I don't like it being used for nefarious purposes," Oakley explained. "The idea that anyone misappropriates it to make coronavirus seem like an Asian plot is terrible. In terms of trying to place blame on Asia — I think that is gross. I believe the most antecedent to (Osaka Flu) was the Hong Kong flu of 1968. It was just supposed to be a quick joke about how the flu got here."
ok fine i guess we did https://t.co/Nf4suyC8A3— BILL OAKLEY (@thatbilloakley) May 6, 2020
"It was meant to be absurd that someone could cough into box and the virus would survive for six to eight weeks in the box,” he added. “It is cartoonish. We intentionally made it cartoonish because we wanted it to be silly and not scary, and not carry any of these bad associations along with it, which is why the virus itself was acting like a cartoon character and behaving in extremely unrealistic ways."
"There are very few cases where The Simpsons predicted something," Oakley concluded. "It's mainly just coincidence because the episodes are so old that history repeats itself. Most of these episodes are based on things that happened in the 60s, 70s or 80s that we knew about."
Do you think The Simpsons predicts the future? Let us know in the comments! Check out some of the fan responses below:
And so it goes
And just like the Simpsons we move on once this episode is over, learn almost nothing from it, and then go on to do something even more stupid.— Joe Quixotic (@HanoverRoss) May 6, 2020
That must be a trip
Over and over. We've been rewatching seasons 2-11 w the kids and they are pointing stuff out all the time.— Rick Remender (@Remender) May 7, 2020
Pretty hysterical
The immediate “maybe there’s some in this truck,” followed by a group of people overturning it, is maybe my favorite joke I’ve ever seen on television— Howard A. Vander (@vander_iam) May 6, 2020
Sad times
the sadness I felt at that clip not including the part where the guy puts the bee on his tongue...— kevinbiegel (@kbiegel) May 6, 2020
Jokes flying
May 6, 2020
M O N K E Y ' S P A W
"I sure hope our writing will aways be funny and relevant satire."
Elsewhere: pic.twitter.com/5crpGe8uhN— Troy (@DampWetStew) May 6, 2020
Think on this
Did you really predict or has humanity always been this stupid since the dawn of time?— Magnificent Mick 🇮🇪 (@Mick_Legendeery) May 6, 2020
But for real tho
Could you please write an episode where Professor Frink develops a vaccine so we can end this?— -M- Ignis (@IgnisTwote) May 6, 2020
OH NO
I still like how the one dude eats the bee. That's the most fitting comparison to now.
Someone will try to eat a murder bee to kill covid.— A (@aRobertsg) May 6, 2020
Maybe so
Think about it...In 600 years you'll be just like Nostradamus. pic.twitter.com/VyZv6QDssd— Tony Jenson (@tonyjenson) May 6, 2020
Down to the bees
dude down to the bees— Rubert Howzer-Black (@Spunkadelic) May 6, 2020
Help us out
Which episode has tomorrow’s lottery numbers plz— Victor Agreda Jr (@superpixels) May 6, 2020
Great idea
What if you didn't predict it so much as shape it? Could you maybe do some Utopian episodes next?— Ulrike G. 🦉🐦🍦 (@UliDiG) May 6, 2020
Straight up spooky
that whole episode is prophetic— Sean✍️🕒👍 Riley (@Umpolung1) May 6, 2020
Everything makes sense
So that's how the murder wasps got loose— Space Iggy (@ZaraksBarracks) May 6, 2020
Crossover vibes
May 6, 2020
What are the chances
Even down to the murder hornets. pic.twitter.com/dpgSnWwglq— TheOldRepublic - For Human Good (@theoldrepublic) May 7, 2020
I laughed
May 7, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.