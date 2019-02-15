‘The Simpsons’ Funko Pops Announced at NY Toy Fair

Funko’s ridiculously massive day of New York Toy Fair 2019 releases is in full swing, and one of the early gems is their new Pop figure lineup for The Simpsons.

The collection includes Homer Simpson as Radioactive Man, Lisa Simpson with her saxophone, Bart Simpson as Bartman, Maggie, Grampa, Moe and Mr. Burns. You’ll be able to pre-order the entire collection right here at some point today, February 15th. All of these figures will be popular, but you might want to jump on Radioactive Man and Bartman first.

As far as exclusives are concerned, keep an eye out for Muumuu Homer to hit Hot Topic at some point in the coming months. Head on over to our New York Toy Fair 2019 Funko master list to keep tabs on all of the new releases.

Note that this isn’t the first wave of The Simpsons Pop figures that Funko has ever produced (the originals are quite pricey these days). We hope that must-have characters like Marge will get re-releases sometime soon.

