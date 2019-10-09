The Simpsons: Seasons 1-20 DVD Box Set is a Super Limited Edition

Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment has released a massive The Simpsons DVD box set that contains every episode from the first 20 seasons (441 in total – 79 discs!). Only 1000 of them were produced, and the only places you can grab them right now are here at Best Buy for $549.99 and here at Walmart for $599.99. The box set has already sold out on Amazon, so when Best Buy and Walmart run out, that’s it. Shipping is slated for December 3rd.

“Journey to Springfield to witness the adventures of Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa and Maggie from their humble and heartwarming beginnings in “Simpsons Roasting on an Open Fire” and through all of the wild adventures of their first twenty seasons, featuring iconic episodes such as “Marge vs. The Monorail,” “Bart the General,” “You Only Move Twice” and the legendary two-parter, “Who Shot Mr. Burns?” The beloved series won 34 Emmys and introduced the world to several celebrated guest appearances by fan favorites including Kelsey Grammer as the criminal mastermind, Sideshow Bob, Glenn Close who brilliantly played Homer’s loving and sweet mother, Mona Simpson and Albert Brooks as the evil genius, Hank Scorpio.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Speaking of absurdly expensive box sets, pre-orders for Marvel’s The Infinity Saga Collector’s Edition 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray box set are live right here at Best Buy for $549.99 with a release date slated for November 15th. The complete details haven’t been announced, but the image above reveals that you’ll get an exclusive Matt Ferguson lithograph, a Kevin Feige letter (we assume it’s actually autographed), 23 Blu-ray art cases, and an exclusive bonus disk that “includes never-before-seen deleted and extended scenes, and more” in addition to the complete set of MCU films.

If it’s too rich for your blood, keep in mind that all of Marvel’s films are now available individually on 4K UHD Blu-ray. As for what you might find on the bonus disk in the Infinity Saga box set, Feige offered up some hints:

“If we do a big, giant Infinity Saga box set, we might include- I’m assuming if you’re going to spend the money to buy a box set with everything in it, you’re a fan,” Feige said in a Q&A with Empire Magazine. “And it’ll take more than a couple of really, really bad scenes to turn you.”

“I like sharing those scenes,” Feige noted of a deleted Endgame scene that was recently released. “And when we have something like that that we love, and which was not an easy decision to cut out but was the best decision for the movie, it’s a great avenue to say, ‘We’ll put it out there.’ It’s not like no-one will ever see it. There are things that we think nobody should ever see. And I think we’ve just recently been discussing that now we can start to show some of our less proud moments.”

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.