The Terminal List Prequel Adds Game of Thrones Alum

Prime Video's The Terminal List prequel series, The Terminal List: Dark Wolf, has added Game of Thrones alum Dar Salim to its cast. According to Variety, Salim will appear in a "key recurring guest star role" in the series. He joins previously announced series lead Taylor Kitsch as well as Chris Pratt, Jared Shaw, Tom Hopper, and Luke Hemsworth. Pratt, Shaw, and Kitsch are reprising roles they first played in The Terminal List.

Per the report, Salim is playing Mohammed "Mo" Farooq, who is described as "an Iraqi Special Operations Forces (ISOF) officer, formerly trained in the CIA Scorpions program. Mo was raised in a world of dictatorship and war. His mission is to strengthen his country and defend it against enemies without and within." Salim is known for his roles in Game of Thrones, Warrior, and Dicte. He will also appear in Netflix's upcoming series The Gentlemen and also recently starred opposite Jake Gyllenhaal in The Covenant

What is The Terminal List Prequel About?

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf is set five years before the events of The Terminal List and will focus on Ben Edwards (Kitsch) as he transitions from life as SEAL to a CIA paramilitary operator. The Terminal List: Dark Wolf is co-created by Jack Carr, author of The Terminal List book series, and David DiGilio. DiGilio also serves as showrunner on the series and serves as an executive producer with Carr. Kitsch is also executive producing, along with Pratt.

The Terminal List Season 2

In addition to this prequel series, Amazon is also working on a second season of The Terminal List. The renewal of the series was announced nearly a year ago, but there's been very little information about its progress since.

"I'm excited to announce that the second season of The Terminal List is on its way, and I couldn't be more thrilled to reprise my role as James Reece," Pratt said in a statement at the time of the renewal. "This season promises to be even more intense and action-packed than the first, and I can't wait for everyone to see it. And for those who are fans of Taylor Kitsch's Ben Edwards, I'm happy to say that we're also working on a spinoff series that will delve deeper into his story and follow his journey from a Navy SEAL to a CIA operative. And to make it even more exciting, I will also be appearing in this prequel series! I promise you it will be just as thrilling and engaging as The Terminal List. Stay tuned for more updates and we can't wait for you all to join us on this journey."

"Thank you to all the fans for believing in this show, we wouldn't be here without your support," Kitsch added. "I'm excited to continue this wild ride that is Ben Edwards and bring to life Jack Carr's amazing stories."

The Terminal List Season 1 is now streaming on Prime Video.