The Terminal List Prequel Casts Umbrella Academy Star

The world of The Terminal List is expanding on Prime Video. Following the release of the hit series in 2022, Amazon is going all-in on the story, now moving forward with a prequel featuring two of the franchise's main characters. Chris Pratt and Taylor Kitsch are reprising their roles for a prequel series called The Terminal List: Dark Wolf, which is set five years before the main series and focuses on Kitsch's Ben Edwards. As the show gears up for production, another big name has joined the cast.

According to a new report from TVLine, Tom Hooper has been tapped for a starring role in The Terminal List: Dark Wolf. The Umbrella Academy star and Game of Thrones alum is reportedly playing a Navy SEAL named Raife Hasting. He looks to have a major role in the story of Edwards, who was a SEAL before working with the CIA.

The Terminal List Season 2

In addition to this prequel series, Amazon is also working on a second season of The Terminal List. The renewal of the series was announced nearly a year ago, but there's been very little information about its progress since.

"I'm excited to announce that the second season of The Terminal List is on its way, and I couldn't be more thrilled to reprise my role as James Reece," Pratt said in a statement at the time of the renewal. "This season promises to be even more intense and action-packed than the first, and I can't wait for everyone to see it. And for those who are fans of Taylor Kitsch's Ben Edwards, I'm happy to say that we're also working on a spinoff series that will delve deeper into his story and follow his journey from a Navy SEAL to a CIA operative. And to make it even more exciting, I will also be appearing in this prequel series! I promise you it will be just as thrilling and engaging as The Terminal List. Stay tuned for more updates and we can't wait for you all to join us on this journey."

"Thank you to all the fans for believing in this show, we wouldn't be here without your support," Kitsch added. "I'm excited to continue this wild ride that is Ben Edwards and bring to life Jack Carr's amazing stories."

Are you looking forward to the future of The Terminal List on Prime Video? Let us know in the comments!