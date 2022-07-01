Chris Pratt's New Series The Terminal List Debuts Early on Amazon Prime Video

One year after delivering a massive hit with The Tomorrow War, Chris Pratt and Amazon Prime Video have teamed up for yet another thriller, this time in the form of a TV series. The Terminal List, based on the novels by Jack Carr, tells the story of a Navy SEAL who returns home after an ambush and finds himself stuck in a potential conspiracy. For fans who have been waiting to see Pratt's turn as James Reece, Prime Video opted to reward your patience. The wait for The Terminal List is over.

The entire first season of The Terminal List was supposed to be released on Prime Video on Friday, July 1st, but the streaming service opted to give folks a head start. On Thursday night, Prime Video announced that all eight episodes of The Terminal List had been made available, allowing fans to check it out earlier than expected.

Amazon's streaming service has made a habit out of releasing high profile shows a little early, at least for their premieres. The Boys was recently given an early release ahead of its third season debut.

You can check out the official synopsis for The Terminal List below!

"Based on the best-selling novel by Jack Carr, The Terminal List follows James Reece (Chris Pratt) after his entire platoon of Navy SEALs is ambushed during a high-stakes covert mission. Reece returns home to his family with conflicting memories of the event and questions about his culpability. However, as new evidence comes to light, Reece discovers dark forces working against him, endangering not only his life, but the lives of those he loves."

The Terminal List is a co-production between Amazon Studios and Civic Center Media with MRC Television. Chris Pratt and Jon Schumacher executive produce through Indivisible Productions and Antoine Fuqua through Fuqua Films. Writer and showrunner David DiGilio also executive produces. Author Jack Carr serves as executive producer along with writer Daniel Shattuck.

Are you going to be checking out The Terminal List on Prime Video this weekend? Let us know in the comments!