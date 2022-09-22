Netflix recently confirmed that The Umbrella Academy will officially be coming back for a fourth season, the bad news is that it will be its last as the Dark Horse Comic series will be wrapping up. No timeline for when the next batch of episodes will be produced or released has been announced, but fans are already not ready to say goodbye to their favorite misfits. They're not alone though, the cast aren't ready to bid their characters adieu either. Speaking in a new interview with our sister site PopCulture, star Emmy Raver-Lampman opened up about returning for one last round as it will be her last time playing Allison Hargreeves.

"It's bittersweet," Raver-Lampman said. "I'm going to be so sad to say goodbye to these characters and I'm already dreading the last day on set. I'm going to be a wreck, but I also feel really grateful that we know that it's our last season. That we get to not take a moment of being together for the last time for granted. We get to give these characters and the fans of the show an ending that they all deserve because a lot of shows don't get that opportunity and so I think we all are feeling very, very lucky to get to go back to Toronto and film one more time and to tie it off with a very dysfunctional, but pretty bow I'm sure."

The actress noted that ending the series will be especially hard for he because of how important it's been for her career as a whole, adding: "I will forever be grateful for that show. I'd never stepped foot in front of a camera before Umbrella Academy. I don't think I would be sitting here having this conversation with you had I not been given that opportunity and been able to be a part of that show and have that experience."

Raver-Lampman will reprise her role in the show's fourth season alongside co-stars Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, Ritu Arya, and Colm Feore.

"I'm so excited that the incredibly loyal fans of The Umbrella Academy will be able to experience the fitting end to the Hargreeves siblings' journey we began five years ago," showrunner Steve Blackman previously said. "But before we get to that conclusion, we've got an amazing story ahead for season four, one that will have fans on the edge of their seats until the final minutes."

The first three seasons of The Umbrella Academy are now streaming on Netflix.