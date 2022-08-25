The Umbrella Academy Ending With Fourth and Final Season on Netflix





The Umbrella Academy just revealed that Season 4 would be the final entry in the series. Netflix tweeted out the announcement today and fans are a swirl of emotions right now. Season 3 threw everything into turmoil. No powers to lean on in a new timeline and a few members lighter for the moment. But, the creators have hinted that a Season 4 would bring closure for the fans in previous interviews. For now, fans can only celebrate the series getting to run for such a long time. There's no guarantee a favorite like Umbrella Academy will get to end on its own terms. (Especially in the era of streaming!) But, strange things definitely happen and it seems like the viewers have been such a force on both social media and at home watching the show that Netflix had to order up some more wild super heroic adventures to close things out. Check out the announcement from the streamer right here.

Netflix talked to showrunner Steve Blackman about the world his characters are walking into after that wild Season 3 finale. "This new timeline has been dictated by Hargreeves, who reprogrammed the Universe at the end of the Season 3 finale. But because of Allison's actions, he didn't get to finish what he started before Allison pressed the reset button," he observed. "So, the siblings losing their powers isn't going to be the only oddity in this timeline. There are new enemies who want to see them wiped out of existence, but how do they manage without their powers? Is there even a way to get them back? The stakes have never been greater."

Family meeting, Brellies: We're going on a fourth and final adventure. ☂️🖤 pic.twitter.com/0zOYDb6Jwm — Umbrella Academy (@UmbrellaAcad) August 25, 2022

In a recent interview with The Wrap, Blackman explained that an endgame was on the way. "I think inevitably if we got a Season 4, it's going towards an endgame," Blackman elaborated. "I think at a certain point, I'm not sure where we'd go after Season 4. We have to be careful. My plan for next year is not to continually tread on the same ground we have before. It's a challenge to come up with a new way to subvert this storyline, and I think we have an idea how to do that. But I think if we got to Season 4, it would be a great ending for the run of the show. I'm not saying I couldn't do more, but you know, I think that would be very satisfying for the audience, four seasons."

The show stars Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Justin H. Min, Ritu Arya, and Colm Feore.

