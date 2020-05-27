Netflix's Umbrella Academy Season 2 Trailer Teaser Released

have you seen the Hargreeves? time travel composites coming tomorrow... pic.twitter.com/5kAoDAxpiq — Umbrella Academy (@UmbrellaAcad) May 27, 2020

Netflix has released a teaser revealing that The Umbrella Academy Season Two's trailer will debut on Thursday. This announcement follows the previous reveal that the second season will debut on July 31. The Umbrella Academy is an adaptation of the comic book series of the same name created and written by Gerard Way, illustrated by Gabriel Bá, and published by Dark Horse Comics. The series is produced by Universal Content Productions for Netflix, with Steve Blackman serving as executive producer and showrunner. Blackman previously teased that the second season remained on track despite the coronavirus pandemic. The series stars Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Cameron Britton, and Mary J. Blige.

Way, who is also an executive producer on the series, spoke to ComicBook.com and explained how they prepared for the new season. "What I did for Steve Blackman (the showrunner) and the writers in that first writers' room was to create an eighteen-page document that laid everything out," Way said. "Even of the graphic novels that haven't come out yet, which should equal eight when we're all done. So I gave them the blueprint what happens because you do want to seed certain things in there for future series, and the hope is that it's a success so that you do a lot more of these. They're very curious what Gabriel [Ba] and I are doing next. We always send them the new comics. They really want to know what's happening."

ComicBook.com also spoke to composer Jeff Russo, who hinted at significant changes in the season to come. "Well, there's definitely a big change in setting, that's for sure," he said. "And we tried not to change too much the approach of how to tell the story musically. I mean, we used a lot of really great songs in season one. We're going to be using a lot of great songs in season two. We use score in a very meaningful way to support the emotional arcs of all of our characters in season one. We'll be doing that again in season two. There are some new characters that we're going to be having some fun with from a score perspective, and that's always fun, coming up with new thematic ideas for new characters and how to underscore them. So there's a lot of new and then there's a lot of the same. It's a lot of both, but it's definitely a thrill ride this year."

The Umbrella Academy Season One is streaming now on Netflix.

