The Umbrella Academy Producer Says Season 2 Is Still on Track Despite Coronavirus Shutdowns

The Umbrella Academy‘s producer says that Season 2 is still on track despite coronavirus shutdowns. Steve Blackman posted an image of him and the crew editing one episode on Instagram. It seems they’re keeping that distance but still trying to finish up the show. Filming wrapped late last year, so that means that any shutdowns in production won’t involve that part of the show. Now, it is up to the team to get things into a workable form before Netflix decides to let fans get at Season 2. Right now, with everyone inside, it would be an understatement to say people are looking forward to it.

Blackman wrote, “Even #corona can’t stop an Umbrella Academy Mix! But I swear we’re washing our hands… @umbrellaacad #purell @umbrellaacademylat @netflix #netflix”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Comicbook.com had the chance to speak with both Blackman and Gerard Way about the show. Their preparation on the series probably helped things along when circumstances beyond their control started flaring up.

“What I did for Steve Blackman (the showrunner) and the writers in that first writers’ room was to create an eighteen-page document that laid everything out,” Way explained. “Even of the graphic novels that haven’t come out yet. Which should equal eight when we’re all done. So I gave them the blueprint what happens because you do want to seed certain things in there for future series and the hope is that it’s a success so that you do a lot more of these. They’re very curious what Gabriel [Ba] and I are doing next. We always send them the new comics. They really want to know what’s happening.”

The Umbrella Academy chronicles a group of adopted siblings who reunite after their billionaire adoptive father’s death. The five siblings — Luther, Diego, Allison, Klaus, Vanya, and Number Five — unite to solve the mystery of his death. But, beyond that, they stumble upon an apocalyptic threat. The original comics debuted in 2007 and have enjoyed some popularity since that time.

Netflix has not announced a release date for the second season of The Umbrella Academy.

Are you looking forward to Season 2 of The Umbrella Academy? Let us know in the comments!