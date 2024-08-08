The Umbrella Academy Stars Reveal What They’ll Miss Most About Their Characters

The fourth and final season of The Umbrella Academy is finally streaming on Netflix, and fans of the show are eager to see how the show will end, especially since the comics aren’t finished. This weekend, ComicBook had the chance to talk to some of the show’s cast at the final season’s premiere in Los Angeles, and we asked what they’ll miss most about their characters. Tom Hopper (Luther Hargreeves), Aidan Gallagher (Number Five), David Castañeda (Diego Hargreeves), and Justin H. Min (Ben Hargreeves) all spoke about saying goodbye to the characters they’ve been playing since 2019.

“I’m going to miss just his quick wit and sass. I wish I was as quick-witted as him. His little one-liners here and there. I’m a lot slower on those things, so I’m going to miss that about him,” Min said of Ben.

“How serious he takes himself,” Castañeda said of Diego.

“Oh, about Luther? Getting to play with him as one of these siblings with this group. Not being on set every day and playing him against these guys, that’s the big one,” Hopper added.

“Oh, miss most about Five? I think the mind of Gerard Way is very interesting,” Gallagher explained. “I think he comes up with ideas I love that I’d never think of, and getting to step inside that world, even in a small way, has been an absolute joy for four seasons. That’s definitely one of the things that I will miss most. But I think like anything in life, you look back and you remember all the different things and you miss that period of time. Everything in life feels different if you look deep enough into the different cocktail of emotions that events bring up, and nothing will ever feel exactly how this felt. So I’ll miss that.”

What Is The Umbrella Academy Season 4 About?

You can read Netflix’s description of the final season of The Umbrella Academy here: “The Hargreeves siblings have scattered after the climactic showdown at the Hotel Oblivion led to a complete reset of their timeline. Stripped of their powers, each is left to fend for themselves and find a new normal – with wildly varying degrees of success. Yet the trappings of their uncanny new world prove too hard to ignore for very long. Their father Reginald, alive and well, has stepped out of the shadows and into the public eye, overseeing a powerful and nefarious business empire. A mysterious association known as The Keepers holds clandestine meetings believing the reality they’re living in is a lie and a great reckoning is coming. As these strange new forces conspire around them, the Umbrella Academy must come together one last time – and risk upsetting the shaky peace they’ve all endured so much to secure – to finally set things right.”

Stay tuned for more from our The Umbrella Academy red carpet interviews. The final season is now streaming on Netflix.