The Umbrella Academy: Gabriel Ba Shares Disappointing Update About Volume 4

The fourth and final season of The Umbrella Academy is being released on Netflix tomorrow, and folks involved with the show have previously teased that the ending will feel “complete.” While the show may be coming to an end, fans still have more Umbrella Academy comics to look forward to. ComicBook attended the season’s premiere in Los Angeles this week and spoke with Gabriel Bá, the comic book artist known for working on The Umbrella Academy in addition to serving as co-executive producer on the series. During the chat, the creative teased that the fourth volume of The Umbrella Academy comics is on the way. Unfortunately, there’s no release date.

“I don’t know,” Bá replied when asked if there are any other comics he’d like to see adapted for television. “I don’t really think about that that much. You know? I love comics. That’s what I do. We’re working on more Umbrella. I have more projects going on. Yeah, we’re working on the fourth volume of Umbrella.”

“I don’t know,” he added when asked when the new volume will be released. “We are working on it. So, that’s what I have to take care of.”

What Is The Umbrella Academy Season 4 About?

The Umbrella Academy

You can read Netflix’s description of the final season of The Umbrella Academy here: “The Hargreeves siblings have scattered after the climactic showdown at the Hotel Oblivion led to a complete reset of their timeline. Stripped of their powers, each is left to fend for themselves and find a new normal – with wildly varying degrees of success. Yet the trappings of their uncanny new world prove too hard to ignore for very long. Their father Reginald, alive and well, has stepped out of the shadows and into the public eye, overseeing a powerful and nefarious business empire. A mysterious association known as The Keepers holds clandestine meetings believing the reality they’re living in is a lie and a great reckoning is coming. As these strange new forces conspire around them, the Umbrella Academy must come together one last time – and risk upsetting the shaky peace they’ve all endured so much to secure – to finally set things right.”

