The Walking Dead Actor Shares Throwback Photo on Show's 10th Anniversary

✖

The Walking Dead alum Addy Miller, who plays the Little Girl Walker in the series premiere that aired on Halloween 2010, celebrates the zombie drama's 10th anniversary with a throwback and a present-day photo captured a decade later. Miller's zombified little girl is the first walker audiences see in "Days Gone Bye," the debut episode written and directed by then-showrunner Frank Darabont, and becomes the show's first-ever on-screen zombie kill when apocalypse survivor Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) shoots her to start the series.

"I had to audition for my role on The Walking Dead, just like other cast members," the now 20-year-old actress told Blast Zone in 2013. "I remember the audition because the script I got was so cut down to just one part of my scene and they wouldn’t tell me anything about the show. About 10 days later I found out I got the part!"

how it started how it’s going pic.twitter.com/U4hi5HXskS — addy miller (@TheAddyMiller) October 31, 2020

It was only after attending "zombie school" that Miller learned her character would appear in the premiere episode's opening scene, taking place when the recently comatose Rick journeys to Atlanta in search of his family.

"I found out at my final fitting with [makeup artist] Greg Nicotero that I would be the opening scene. I did not know this before; I guess I just didn’t think about where I was in the show," Miller recalled. "I was very excited and am so thankful that Mr. Darabont decided to put me there!"

Miller returned to The Walking Dead for its 100th episode in 2017, "Mercy," the season 8 premiere. There she reunited with Lincoln and Nicotero as a gas station walker made to resemble the Little Girl Walker — a tribute to the show's first episode.

"I found out the day before I filmed that I was gonna be on set," Miller told Huffington Post in 2017 about her last-minute return to The Walking Dead. "My mom is just like, 'Hey, Addy, we gotta leave tonight.' I’m like, 'Wait, what's going on?' She wouldn't tell me. And I just pieced the pieces together. 'Is it The Walking Dead?' She's like, 'Oh my gosh, yeah!'

She continued, "[Nicotero] called while I was at school, and he's like, 'Can I have Addy come back? We're gonna do a tribute to her scene, and we thought it'd be a really cool idea to have her come back and pay tribute to herself.' I'm like, 'Heck yeah! Let's do it! We're going!'"

Watch an official tribute video featuring one second of every episode from all ten seasons of The Walking Dead.

Follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter for all things TWD. The Walking Dead returns with six new episodes in early 2021 on AMC.