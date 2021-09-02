✖

The Walking Dead actor Andrew Lincoln is among the star-studded cast opening a Cabinet of Curiosities in the Netflix horror anthology series from Guillermo del Toro. The Rick Grimes actor, whose upcoming projects include the long-stalled Walking Dead Movie for AMC and Skybound, joins Essie Davis (The Babadook) and Hannah Galway (Sex/Life) in an episode written and directed by The Babadook filmmaker Jennifer Kent from a story by del Toro. The acclaimed filmmaker behind The Shape of Water and Pan's Labyrinth hand-picked the talent for Cabinet of Curiosities, a "macabre mashup of genre-defining horror" previously known as Guillermo del Toro Presents 10 After Midnight.

Cabinet of Curiosities is "a collection of unprecedented and genre-defining stories meant to challenge our traditional notions of horror," according to a Netflix press release. "From macabre to magical, gothic to grotesque or classically creepy, these eight equally sophisticated and sinister tales (including two original works by del Toro) will be brought to life by a team of writers and directors personally chosen by del Toro."

Lincoln's episode is based on an original story by del Toro, who presents the following tales:

Amadeus Oscar winner F. Murray Abraham (Mythic Quest), Glynn Turman (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom), and Luke Roberts (Ransom) will appear in an episode written by David S. Goyer (The Dark Knight) (based on a short story by Michael Shea), and directed by David Prior (The Empty Man).

Tim Blake Nelson (Watchmen), Elpidia Carrillo (Euphoria), Demetrius Grosse (Fear The Walking Dead), and Sebastian Roché (The Man in the High Castle) star in an episode written by Regina Corrado (Deadwood; The Strain) (based on an original story by Guillermo del Toro); and directed by Guillermo Navarro (Godfather of Harlem; Narcos)

Crispin Glover (River’s Edge) and Ben Barnes (Shadow and Bone) star in an episode written by Lee Patterson (Curve) (based on a short story by H.P. Lovecraft) and directed by Keith Thomas (Firestarter)

Peter Weller (Star Trek Into Darkness) stars in an episode directed by Panos Cosmatos (Mandy), who also writes along with Aaron Stewart-Ahn

Mika Watkins (Origin) writes an episode (based on a short story by H.P. Lovecraft) directed by Catherine Hardwicke (Twilight); with cast to be announced

David Hewlett (See) cast in an episode written (based on a short story by Henry Kuttner) and directed by Vincenzo Natali (Hannibal)

Haley Z. Boston (Brand New Cherry Flavor) serves as writer of an episode (based on a short story by comic book author Emily Carroll) directed by Ana Lily Amirpour (A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night) with cast to be confirmed.

Lincoln, who last starred opposite Naomi Watts in the family drama movie Penguin Bloom for Netflix, recently revealed he turned down action and horror scripts when picking Penguin as his first post-Walking Dead project. Lincoln starred in the AMC zombie drama for eight full seasons before exiting midway through Season 9 in 2018, choosing to spend more time with his young family overseas.

Lincoln reprises the Rick Grimes role in the Untitled Walking Dead Movie, the first in a planned theatrical trilogy from TWD Universe chief content officer Scott Gimple and Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman. AMC and Skybound produce the feature expected to release only in theaters from Universal Pictures. The film is not yet in production and a release date is TBA.

Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities premieres sometime in 2022 on Netflix.

