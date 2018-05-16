Netflix Orders Anthology Horror Series From Guillermo del Toro

The success of filmmaker Guillermo del Toro‘s The Shape of Water didn’t merely open the door for him to develop new projects, it completely shattered the door into a million pieces. After the film won Best Picture at the Academy Awards, del Toro has begun to develop a variety of different projects, with the latest being a horror anthology series at Netflix.

The series, which will be called “Guillermo del Toro Presents 10 After Midnight,” will feature a variety of stories curated by del Toro personally. He is also attached to write and direct entries in the series alongside genre filmmakers he has personally selected.

This deal will further the collaborations between del Toro and Netflix, with his animated series Trollhunters debuting its third season on the service on May 25th.

This won’t be the filmmaker’s first foray into the world of live-action horror TV series, as he was a co-creator of FX’s The Strain, which concluded after its fourth season. Additionally, films like The Devil’s Backbone, Crimson Peak, and Pan’s Labyrinth have solidified the filmmaker as one of the preeminent voices in contemporary genre cinema.

There are many variables about 10 After Midnight, though Netflix’s success with the sci-fi anthology series Black Mirror may offer insight into what we can expect. Each episode of the series is disconnected from one another, allowing different creative voices to explore a variety of different narratives in a 60-minute episode. Each season has also debuted all at once on the streaming service, possibly a release strategy the new series will echo.

Series like The Twilight Zone, Tales From the Darkside, and Tales From the Crypt show that audiences have long been interested in an anthological horror series, despite recent failed attempts by M. Night Shyamalan to revive Crypt for TNT.

Netflix isn’t the only streaming service to begin offering audiences a horror anthology series, as Hulu has partnered with Blumhouse Productions to launch a monthly series in October called “Into The Dark.” That series, however, will deliver audiences feature-length stories, with each “episode” essentially being standalone films.

Guillermo del Toro Presents 10 After Midnight doesn’t yet have a premiere date.

[H/T Variety]