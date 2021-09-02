Guillermo del Toro Enlists All-Star Horror Filmmakers and Actors for Netflix's Cabinet of Curiosities

✖

Genre fans have been appreciating Guillermo del Toro's efforts for decades, but following his film The Shape of Water becoming one of the most acclaimed and award-winning films of 2017, the filmmaker has been able to pursue countless new opportunities, including the development of the new Netflix anthology series Cabinet of Curiosities. The project was previously being developed under the title "Guillermo del Toro Presents 10 After Midnight," and rather than del Toro himself being directly involved with the filming of each episode, Deadline has confirmed the impressive slate of filmmakers he has enlisted to realize the horrifying series, as well as the top-tier actors that have been cast in the project.

Netflix notes that this new series "is meant to challenge our traditional notions of horror. From macabre to magical, gothic to grotesque or classically creepy, the eight sinister tales — including two original works by del Toro — will be brought to life by a team of writers and directors personally chosen by the Shape of Water filmmaker."

The cast and filmmakers involved in Cabinet of Curiosities are as follows:

Essie Davis (The Babadook), Andrew Lincoln (The Walking Dead), and Hannah Galway (Sex/Life) star in an episode written (based on an original story by Guillermo del Toro) and directed by Jennifer Kent (The Babadook)

Amadeus Oscar winner F. Murray Abraham (Mythic Quest), Glynn Turman (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom), and Luke Roberts (Ransom) will appear in an episode written by David S. Goyer (The Dark Knight) (based on a short story by Michael Shea), and directed by David Prior (The Empty Man).

Tim Blake Nelson (Watchmen), Elpidia Carrillo (Euphoria), Demetrius Grosse (Fear The Walking Dead), and Sebastian Roché (The Man in the High Castle) star in an episode written by Regina Corrado (Deadwood; The Strain) (based on an original story by Guillermo del Toro); and directed by Guillermo Navarro (Godfather of Harlem; Narcos)

Crispin Glover (River’s Edge) and Ben Barnes (Shadow and Bone) star in an episode written by Lee Patterson (Curve) (based on a short story by H.P. Lovecraft) and directed by Keith Thomas (Firestarter)

Peter Weller (Star Trek Into Darkness) stars in an episode directed by Panos Cosmatos (Mandy), who also writes along with Aaron Stewart-Ahn

Mika Watkins (Origin) writes an episode (based on a short story by H.P. Lovecraft) directed by Catherine Hardwicke (Twilight); with cast to be announced

David Hewlett (See) cast in an episode written (based on a short story by Henry Kuttner) and directed by Vincenzo Natali (Hannibal)

Haley Z. Boston (Brand New Cherry Flavor) serves as writer of an episode (based on a short story by comic book author Emily Carroll) directed by Ana Lily Amirpour (A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night) with cast to be confirmed.

