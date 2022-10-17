The Walking Dead Auction: Prop Prices Revealed
Eeny, Meeny, Miny, Moe, how much for the baseball bat that struck the killing blow? AMC and Goldin Auctions have revealed the biggest sales from The Walking Dead props auction, which opened on September 27th and closed on October 15th. More than 100 iconic props and other screen-used items from the AMC zombie drama were up for bid, including Negan's (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) "vampire bat" Lucille; Rick Grimes' (Andrew Lincoln) Colt Python revolver; Michonne's (Danai Gurira) katana; Daryl's (Norman Reedus) motorcycle and crossbows; and the Stetson hat worn by Carl (Chandler Riggs) and later Judith Grimes (Cailey Fleming).
Negan's production-used bullet-struck Lucille bat — which the Savior leader used to bash the brains out of Abraham (Michael Cudlitz) and Glenn (Steven Yeun) — won the highest bid, selling for $51,600 after 34 bids. The "Hero" version, which is designed with the intent to be seen close up, also bears the embedded round fired by a vengeful Rosita (Christian Serratos) in Season 7 Episode 8, "Hearts Still Beating."
Biggest sale from the @WalkingDead_AMC auction 💸 pic.twitter.com/FiakvqqUyS— Goldin (@GoldinCo) October 16, 2022
Rick's red-handled machete, used to hack Gareth (Andrew J. West) and the Termites to death in Season 5, was the most sought-after item with 57 bids and a sale price of $10,800. Also in high demand was Rick's hatchet (51 bids, $7,200), Shane Walsh's (Jon Bernthal) deputy badge and miscellaneous police items (50 bids, $6,151), an "End Negan" map from All Out War (49 bids, $5,400), Maggie's (Lauren Cohan) bloody button-down shirt and canvas jacket (49 bids, $6,300), Carol's (Melissa McBride) brass knuckles knife (44 bids, $3,600), and the Cherokee Rose that Daryl gave to Carol in Season 2 (44 bids, $3,300).
Below is a partial list of more winning bids:
- Production-Used Bullet-Struck Hero Lucille Bat (Seasons 6-8): $51,600
- Daryl Production-Used 1992 Honda CB 750 Nighthawk Motorcycle (Seasons 5-8): $32,400
- Judith and Carl Production-Worn Stetson Hat With Box (Seasons 6-9): $26,400
- Michonne Production-Used Hero Katana With Scabbard (First Appearance Season 2, Episode 13): $19,200
- Rick Production-Worn Bloody Jacket: $15,360
- Andrew Lincoln/Jon Bernthal Production-Used, Signed, Inscribed 1999 Ford Crown Victoria Police Interceptor (Season 9, Episode 5): $11,520
- Rick Production-Used Stunt Rubber Red-Handled Machete: $10,800
- Daryl Production-Used Stunt Rubber Stryker Crossbow: $9,660
- Negan Production-Used Lucille Stunt Rubber Bat: $9,600
- Rick Production-Used Rubber Colt Python Stunt Revolver: $9,600
- Negan Production-Worn Leather Jacket Covered With Blood and Guts: $9,120
Follow @CameronBonomolo and @NewsOfTheDead on Twitter for TWD Universe coverage all season long. New episodes of The Walking Dead's final season premiere Sundays on AMC and AMC+.