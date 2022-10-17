Eeny, Meeny, Miny, Moe, how much for the baseball bat that struck the killing blow? AMC and Goldin Auctions have revealed the biggest sales from The Walking Dead props auction, which opened on September 27th and closed on October 15th. More than 100 iconic props and other screen-used items from the AMC zombie drama were up for bid, including Negan's (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) "vampire bat" Lucille; Rick Grimes' (Andrew Lincoln) Colt Python revolver; Michonne's (Danai Gurira) katana; Daryl's (Norman Reedus) motorcycle and crossbows; and the Stetson hat worn by Carl (Chandler Riggs) and later Judith Grimes (Cailey Fleming).

Negan's production-used bullet-struck Lucille bat — which the Savior leader used to bash the brains out of Abraham (Michael Cudlitz) and Glenn (Steven Yeun) — won the highest bid, selling for $51,600 after 34 bids. The "Hero" version, which is designed with the intent to be seen close up, also bears the embedded round fired by a vengeful Rosita (Christian Serratos) in Season 7 Episode 8, "Hearts Still Beating."

Rick's red-handled machete, used to hack Gareth (Andrew J. West) and the Termites to death in Season 5, was the most sought-after item with 57 bids and a sale price of $10,800. Also in high demand was Rick's hatchet (51 bids, $7,200), Shane Walsh's (Jon Bernthal) deputy badge and miscellaneous police items (50 bids, $6,151), an "End Negan" map from All Out War (49 bids, $5,400), Maggie's (Lauren Cohan) bloody button-down shirt and canvas jacket (49 bids, $6,300), Carol's (Melissa McBride) brass knuckles knife (44 bids, $3,600), and the Cherokee Rose that Daryl gave to Carol in Season 2 (44 bids, $3,300).

Below is a partial list of more winning bids:

Production-Used Bullet-Struck Hero Lucille Bat (Seasons 6-8): $51,600

Daryl Production-Used 1992 Honda CB 750 Nighthawk Motorcycle (Seasons 5-8): $32,400

Judith and Carl Production-Worn Stetson Hat With Box (Seasons 6-9): $26,400

Michonne Production-Used Hero Katana With Scabbard (First Appearance Season 2, Episode 13): $19,200

Rick Production-Worn Bloody Jacket: $15,360

Andrew Lincoln/Jon Bernthal Production-Used, Signed, Inscribed 1999 Ford Crown Victoria Police Interceptor (Season 9, Episode 5): $11,520

Rick Production-Used Stunt Rubber Red-Handled Machete: $10,800

Daryl Production-Used Stunt Rubber Stryker Crossbow: $9,660

Negan Production-Used Lucille Stunt Rubber Bat: $9,600

Rick Production-Used Rubber Colt Python Stunt Revolver: $9,600

Negan Production-Worn Leather Jacket Covered With Blood and Guts: $9,120

