The Walking Dead Auctioning More Than 100 Iconic Props

If you've ever dreamed of drawing Rick Grimes' gun, wielding Michonne's sword, riding Daryl's motorcycle, or swinging Negan's baseball bat, you'll want to bid on The Walking Dead's official prop auction. AMC Networks and Goldin, the leading marketplace for collectibles and memorabilia, are auctioning more than 100 iconic props from the first ten seasons of The Walking Dead ahead of the show's final episodes (premiering October 2nd on AMC). From September 27th to October 15th, Goldin's Walking Dead collection is auctioning off screen-used props, production-worn clothing, and other one-of-a-kind items. Bidding is now open on the Goldin website.

The exclusive, blockbuster auction features more than 100 iconic items that have been centerpieces of some of the most beloved episodes of the show over the years, including:

Daryl Dixon's Classified Moto Production-Used Motorcycle: The iconic vehicle that Daryl Dixon rides through four seasons of the series. This custom motorcycle built by Classified Moto comes from a Honda CB750 Nighthawk. It was last seen in Season 8 during the Saviors' attack on Hilltop.



Negan's Production Used "Lucille" Baseball Bat: "Lucille" is a wooden baseball bat wrapped in barbed wire that accompanied Negan's introduction in the Season 6 episode, "Last Day on Earth." Negan named the weapon after his late wife, and developed an emotional bond with it – despite using it to inflict horrors on humans and walkers alike.

Michonne's Production Used Katana: Michonne's signature weapon is characterized by its distinctive appearance: a curved, single-edged blade measuring 28 inches in length, The handle is wrapped in white ito, and the triquetra on the hilt is the "triple goddess" symbol, honoring the Mother, the Maiden, and the Crone.

Rick Grimes' Pilot-Worn T-Shirt w/ Bullet Hole: Deputy Sheriff Rick Grimes is shot in the line of duty, falling into a coma and eventually waking to a zombie apocalypse in The Walking Dead's Pilot episode. This production-worn shirt includes the bullet hole and blood from Rick's injury that kicked off the series.

Other items up for auction include the blood-stained costume worn by walker Sophia in The Walking Dead Season 2 episode "Pretty Much Dead Already"; a 1999 Ford Crown Victoria Police Interceptor from the Season 9 episode "What Comes After," autographed and inscribed by Andrew Lincoln and Jon Bernthal; a stunt rubber staff used by Lennie James' Morgan Jones; a stunt rubber Horton crossbow wielded by Daryl on-screen for Seasons 1-3 of The Walking Dead; and a production-worn Stetson hat worn by Carl and Judith Grimes. All props include a Letter of Authorization (LOA) from AMC Networks.

"As The Walking Dead builds to its epic finale, and before the next chapter of The Walking Dead Universe begins, AMC wanted to celebrate this landmark moment with our millions of fans who have made it all possible," said Clayton Neuman, VP of Games at AMC. "We are thrilled to partner with Goldin to give our fans a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to take home a piece of this cherished series for themselves."

Said Goldin Executive Chairman and Founder Ken Goldin, "We're honored to handle the sale of these iconic items from the world-famous franchise that people around the world have fallen in love with over the years. The Walking Dead is one of the great seminal television programs that has been appointment viewing for years and we're thrilled to be able to connect fans of the show to the memories that these items are tied to."

