It's the beginning of the end for The Walking Dead. The eleventh and final season of the zombie drama returns to air the first of its last eight episodes ever on Sunday, October 2nd, at 9/8c on AMC. In Season 11 Episode 17, titled "Lockdown," Daryl (Norman Reedus), Carol (Melissa McBride), Maggie (Lauren Cohan), and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) are among the survivors making their last stand against Lance Hornsby (Josh Hamilton) and Governor Pamela Milton (Laila Robins) of the Commonwealth. Below, keep reading to find out how to watch The Walking Dead Season 11 online, where to watch without cable, and the episode release schedule through the date of the series finale.

The Walking Dead Season 11 Part 3 Release Date

The Walking Dead Season 11 Part 3 premieres Sunday, October 2 at 9 pm ET/PT on the AMC channel. New episodes air on Sundays at 9 pm ET/PT on AMC.

As of October 2nd, the first two episodes of Season 11C (Season 11 Episode 17, "Lockdown," and Season 11 Episode 18, "A New Deal") are available to stream now exclusively for subscribers of the AMC+ streaming service. Following the two-episode premiere, subsequent episodes will be available one week early on AMC+.

How to Watch The Walking Dead Season 11 Part 3 Online



New episodes of The Walking Dead are streaming Sundays on AMC+ in the U.S.; episodes drop Mondays on STAR on Disney+ in the UK beginning Monday, October 3rd.

AMC+ is available as an app and a subscription on the following platforms in the U.S.: Apple TV Channels, Amazon Prime Video Channels, Comcast Xfinity, DirecTV, Dish, The Roku Channel, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. In Canada, AMC+ is available on Apple TV Channels and Amazon Prime Video Channels. Plans start at $6.99 per month; visit your preferred provider's website for complete pricing. New customers can try AMC+ with a free 7-day trial.

What Time Are New Walking Dead Episodes on AMC+?

New Walking Dead episodes are typically available to stream starting at 12 a.m. PT / 3 a.m. ET Sundays on AMC+.

How to Watch The Walking Dead Season 11 Without Cable



Cord-cutters can watch The Walking Dead live on DirecTV Stream, Philo or FuboTV. New customers can sign up for free 5-day or 7-day trials to watch The Walking Dead free in their first week.

Where to Buy The Walking Dead Season 11 on Digital

Episodes are available for purchase (priced at $2.99 per HD episode) on Amazon Prime Video. A TV Season Pass, which includes the first 16 episodes and future episodes as they become available, can be purchased in HD for $39.99. On Vudu, episodes are priced $2.99 (HDX) and $1.99 (SD); the season is available for purchase in standard definition ($30.99) and high definition ($39.99).

Where to Watch Season 11 of The Walking Dead, Part 1 and Part 2



The first 18 episodes of The Walking Dead Season 11 are available to stream ad-free and on-demand now on AMC+. The Walking Dead Season 11: Part 1 and The Walking Dead Season 11: Part 2 are also available to watch online on the AMC website by connecting a TV provider.

The first 18 of 24 episodes streaming as of October 2nd are:

1. Acheron: Part I

2. Acheron: Part II

3. Hunted

4. Rendition

5. Out of the Ashes

6. On the Inside

7. Promises Broken

8. For Blood

9. No Other Way



10. New Haunts

11. Rogue Element

12. The Lucky Ones

13. Warlords

14. The Rotten Core

15. Trust

16. Acts of God

17. Lockdown

18. A New Deal



The Walking Dead Season 11 Part 3 Episode Schedule and Series Finale Date



The eleventh and final season spans a total of 24 episodes, including the final batch of eight episodes concluding with The Walking Dead series finale on November 20th.

Season 11 Episode 17, "Lockdown" (October 2nd on AMC+ and AMC)



Season 11 Episode 18, "A New Deal" (October 2nd on AMC+, October 9th on AMC)

Season 11 Episode 19, "Variant" (October 9th on AMC+, October 16th on AMC)

Season 11 Episode 20, "What's Been Lost" (October 16th on AMC+, October 23rd on AMC)

Season 11 Episode 21, "Outpost 22" (October 23rd on AMC+, October 30th on AMC)

Season 11 Episode 22, "Faith" (October 30th on AMC+, November 6th on AMC)

Season 11 Episode 23, "Family" (November 6th on AMC+, November 13th on AMC)