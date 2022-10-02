How to Watch The Walking Dead Season 11 Part 3
It's the beginning of the end for The Walking Dead. The eleventh and final season of the zombie drama returns to air the first of its last eight episodes ever on Sunday, October 2nd, at 9/8c on AMC. In Season 11 Episode 17, titled "Lockdown," Daryl (Norman Reedus), Carol (Melissa McBride), Maggie (Lauren Cohan), and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) are among the survivors making their last stand against Lance Hornsby (Josh Hamilton) and Governor Pamela Milton (Laila Robins) of the Commonwealth. Below, keep reading to find out how to watch The Walking Dead Season 11 online, where to watch without cable, and the episode release schedule through the date of the series finale.
The Walking Dead Season 11 Part 3 Release Date
The Walking Dead Season 11 Part 3 premieres Sunday, October 2 at 9 pm ET/PT on the AMC channel. New episodes air on Sundays at 9 pm ET/PT on AMC.
As of October 2nd, the first two episodes of Season 11C (Season 11 Episode 17, "Lockdown," and Season 11 Episode 18, "A New Deal") are available to stream now exclusively for subscribers of the AMC+ streaming service. Following the two-episode premiere, subsequent episodes will be available one week early on AMC+.
How to Watch The Walking Dead Season 11 Part 3 Online
New episodes of The Walking Dead are streaming Sundays on AMC+ in the U.S.; episodes drop Mondays on STAR on Disney+ in the UK beginning Monday, October 3rd.
AMC+ is available as an app and a subscription on the following platforms in the U.S.: Apple TV Channels, Amazon Prime Video Channels, Comcast Xfinity, DirecTV, Dish, The Roku Channel, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. In Canada, AMC+ is available on Apple TV Channels and Amazon Prime Video Channels. Plans start at $6.99 per month; visit your preferred provider's website for complete pricing. New customers can try AMC+ with a free 7-day trial.
What Time Are New Walking Dead Episodes on AMC+?
New Walking Dead episodes are typically available to stream starting at 12 a.m. PT / 3 a.m. ET Sundays on AMC+.
How to Watch The Walking Dead Season 11 Without Cable
Cord-cutters can watch The Walking Dead live on DirecTV Stream, Philo or FuboTV. New customers can sign up for free 5-day or 7-day trials to watch The Walking Dead free in their first week.
Where to Buy The Walking Dead Season 11 on Digital
Episodes are available for purchase (priced at $2.99 per HD episode) on Amazon Prime Video. A TV Season Pass, which includes the first 16 episodes and future episodes as they become available, can be purchased in HD for $39.99. On Vudu, episodes are priced $2.99 (HDX) and $1.99 (SD); the season is available for purchase in standard definition ($30.99) and high definition ($39.99).
Where to Watch Season 11 of The Walking Dead, Part 1 and Part 2
The first 18 episodes of The Walking Dead Season 11 are available to stream ad-free and on-demand now on AMC+. The Walking Dead Season 11: Part 1 and The Walking Dead Season 11: Part 2 are also available to watch online on the AMC website by connecting a TV provider.
The first 18 of 24 episodes streaming as of October 2nd are:
1. Acheron: Part I
2. Acheron: Part II
3. Hunted
4. Rendition
5. Out of the Ashes
6. On the Inside
7. Promises Broken
8. For Blood
9. No Other Way
10. New Haunts
11. Rogue Element
12. The Lucky Ones
13. Warlords
14. The Rotten Core
15. Trust
16. Acts of God
17. Lockdown
18. A New Deal
The Walking Dead Season 11 Part 3 Episode Schedule and Series Finale Date
The eleventh and final season spans a total of 24 episodes, including the final batch of eight episodes concluding with The Walking Dead series finale on November 20th.
Where to Watch The Walking Dead Seasons 1-10
The first ten seasons of The Walking Dead are available to stream on Netflix in the U.S. and on STAR on Disney+ in the UK. Currently, only The Walking Dead Season 11 is streaming on AMC+; the service does not carry any episodes from past seasons.
When Will Season 11 of The Walking Dead Be on Netflix?
There is no release date for The Walking Dead Season 11 on Netflix. Episodes of The Walking Dead Season 11 won't be available to watch on Netflix until sometime after the complete season has finished airing on AMC and AMC+.
The Walking Dead Season 11 Cast
Season 11 of The Walking Dead stars Norman Reedus (Daryl), Melissa McBride (Carol), Lauren Cohan (Maggie), Christian Serratos (Rosita), Josh McDermitt (Eugene), Seth Gilliam (Gabriel), Ross Marquand (Aaron), Khary Payton (King Ezekiel), Cooper Andrews (Jerry), Eleanor Matsuura (Yumiko), Nadia Hilker (Magna), Cailey Fleming (Judith Grimes), Cassady McClincy (Lydia), Lauren Ridloff (Connie), Angel Theory (Kelly), Paola Lázaro (Princess), Michael James Shaw (Mercer), Margot Bingham (Max), Josh Hamilton (Lance Hornsby), Laila Robins (Pamela Milton), and Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Negan).
What Is The Walking Dead's Final Season About?
"On the heels of the oppressive presence of locusts, an even greater force is bearing down on every single member of each community. With Commonwealth flags raised at Hilltop, Alexandria, and Oceanside, there's no time to strategize for those on the road. It's a race against the clock to stay alive and extract those still living in the Commonwealth before Hornsby can execute his revenge. Inside the Commonwealth, Connie's article has created more chaos than planned. By exposing the Milton's corruption, their hope to create a better, more equal, life for all may instead put everyone at risk. With the vast debt our group owes and no other viable place to live, simply leaving has never been an option. But if their next move fails, staying won't be an option either.
"What they're about to embark on will only invite more danger with massive consequences. The clock is ticking for our heroes inside the Commonwealth as well. As each group continues to get caught in uncontrollable situations, threats lurk around every corner, dead and alive. The looming pressure is cresting towards a day of reckoning for all. Will the sum of their individual journeys cumulate into one, or divide them forever? The fight for a future continues to be exasperated by the ominous population of walkers. Not all will survive, but for some, the walking dead lives on."
The Walking Dead: The Last Episodes air from October 2nd through November 20th on AMC and AMC+. Follow @CameronBonomolo and @NewsOfTheDead on Twitter for TWD Universe coverage all season long.