The Walking Dead's Sherry Callback You Might Have Missed in Fear TWD 603

✖

Fear the Walking Dead foreshadowed the surprise return of a missing character with a callback to a season 8 episode of The Walking Dead. Dwight (Austin Amelio) and Althea (Maggie Grace) go AWOL during a recon mission assigned to them by Virginia (Colby Minifie) in Sunday's "Alaska," where Dwight reminisces about Sherry (Christine Evangelista). His wife went missing a year earlier in a season 7 episode of The Walking Dead when she freed Daryl (Norman Reedus) from captivity before fleeing the Sanctuary, where the couple was torn apart while living under the rule of Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and the Saviors.

When Dwight and Al crack open skunked beers outside a turned over funeral home, Dwight takes a swig and spits it out. "You know, this would go down a lot better with a bag of pretzels," Dwight says, taking another sip. "That's what Sherry used to say about bad beer."

In The Walking Dead season 7 episode "Hostiles and Calamities," Dwight finds his first letter from Sherry inside their old home. In her goodbye letter, left beneath her wedding rings, Sherry writes, "We always said that if we got separated, I should come back here and wait for you. You'd show up with beer and pretzels."

Apologizing for making him "become everything [he] didn't want to be," Sherry ends her letter with a goodbye from "honey" — her nickname. After Dwight turns mole and helps Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) win the war against Negan and the Saviors, Daryl exiles him from Virginia in The Walking Dead season 8 finale "Wrath."

Dwight's final appearance in The Walking Dead ends with him finding another one of Sherry's letters, this one left with a case of beer and a bag of pretzels. Addressed to "D," Dwight opens the letter marked with the infinity symbol and a single word: "Honeymoon."

(Photo: AMC)

A trail of notes brings Dwight west to Texas, where he happens to reconnect with Morgan Jones (Lennie James) in the fifth season of Fear the Walking Dead. Sherry's trail went cold when John Dorie (Garret Dillahunt) found a final letter telling Dwight to end his search and instead "find something to live for and live."

In "Alaska," Dwight finally reunites with Sherry when they make radio contact outside a city building crawling with bubonic plague-infected rats. The sickness is part of an as-yet revealed plot carried out by an emerging new enemy behind "the end is the beginning," a cryptic message that has appeared twice so far in season 6.

Follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter for all things TWD. New episodes of Fear the Walking Dead premiere Sundays at 9 pm ET/8c on AMC.