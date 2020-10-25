What Happened to Sherry on The Walking Dead?

✖

What happened to Sherry? That's the question driving Dwight (Austin Amelio), whose search for his missing wife (Christine Evangelista) continues on Fear the Walking Dead. Introduced in The Walking Dead season 6 episode "Always Accountable," Sherry and Dwight escape the Sanctuary after stealing life-saving medicine for Sherry's younger sister Tina (Liz E. Morgan). When they mistake Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) for one of the Saviors sent after them by Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), Daryl is taken hostage before fleeing with the trio's supplies. After Tina is torn apart by walkers and buried, Daryl offers Dwight and Sherry a new sanctuary inside his home community of Alexandria — but the cagey couple robs him and flees.

Back at the Sanctuary, Sherry offers to join Negan's harem as one of his "wives" if he spares her husband's life. As punishment, Negan maims Dwight by burning his face with an iron and sentencing him to solitary confinement. When Daryl is taken prisoner at the Sanctuary for attacking Negan at the clearing where he murdered Abraham (Michael Cudlitz) and Glenn (Steven Yeun), a guilty Sherry apologizes to him: "Back in the woods ... I told you I was sorry. And you said, 'You're gonna be.' I am."

During a secret stairwell meeting with Dwight in season 7 episode "Sing Me a Song," Sherry says their deal with Negan "was only supposed to affect us." Dwight tells her, "No. If you're still standing, it's always at someone else's expense." It would be the third and final time Sherry appeared in The Walking Dead.

In season 7 episode "Hostiles and Calamities," an unseen Sherry helps Daryl escape the Sanctuary before fleeing alone. Dwight's search for his missing wife begins at their old home, where he discovers a note left beneath Sherry's wedding rings:

"D. We always said that if we got separated, I should come back here and wait for you. You'd show up with beer and pretzels. ... I wish I could wait for you now. But I don't know if you'd come with me or if you'd take me back there or you'd kill me. You didn't want to live in that world, and I made you. I did what I did because I didn't want you to die. But now you've killed, and you've become everything you didn't want to be, and it's my fault. ... I let Daryl go because he reminded you of who you used to be, and I wanted to let you forget. I don't think I'm gonna make it out here, but you're wrong. Being there isn't better than being dead. It's worse. I hope you realize that, and I hope you get away. ... I don't think you'll ever read this. I loved who you were. I'm sorry I made you into who you are. Goodbye, Honey."

After Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) defeats Negan and ends the war against the Saviors, Daryl spares a remorseful Dwight and tells him to "go out there and make it right." In the season 8 finale, "Wrath," Dwight finds another letter — left with beer and pretzels — marked with the infinity symbol and the word "honeymoon."

Dwight follows a trail of notes bringing him west, where he runs into Morgan Jones (Lennie James) and joins his band of survivors who unite to help people in need. Sherry's trail went cold in Fear season 5, but his "honey's" voice came over his walkie talkie outside Humbug's Gulch — just before Morgan's group was torn apart by Virginia (Colby Minifie) and the Pioneers.

"He's been so obsessed, I almost think of it like a drug addict looking for his next fix. All the notes, all the clues, all these things," Amelio said on a 2019 episode of Talking Dead. "But I don't think he will [blow it]. If he does ever see her, they come across each other, he just needs to take a moment and assess the situation and see where she's at mentally, and if [their relationship] aligns still."

