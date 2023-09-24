Three episodes in, Daryl (Norman Reedus) takes a trip to post-apocalyptic Paris in Sunday's "Paris Sera Toujours Paris" episode of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon. (Translation: "Paris will always be Paris.") The midway point of the six-episode first season sees Daryl, nuns Isabelle (Clémence Poésy) and Sylvie (Laika Blanc Francard), and supposed messiah Laurent (Louis Puech Scigliuzzi) travel into the darkened City of Light to rendezvous with Fallou (Eriq Ebouaney) and members of the resistance network Union de l'Espoir ("Union of Hope"), who can connect Daryl to a man with a radio and — hopefully — help the stranded Daryl find a way home to America. Read our full Daryl Dixon episode 2 recap with spoilers here.

Below, read on for everything to know about "Paris Sera Toujours Paris" and find out how to watch The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon episode 3 online without cable.

TWD: Daryl Dixon Episode 3 Release Date and Time

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon episode 3, "Paris Sera Toujours Paris," premiered Sunday, September 24th, at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT on AMC+ and airs at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on the AMC channel.

Daryl Dixon Episode 3 Run Time

"Paris Sera Toujours Paris" has a running time of 47 minutes and 27 seconds, making it the shortest episode yet. On AMC, the episode airs from 9:00 p.m. – 10:10 p.m. ET.

How to Watch Daryl Dixon Episode 3 Without Cable



The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon episode 1 ("L'âme Perdue"), episode 2 ("Alouette"), and episode 3 "(Paris Sera Toujours Paris") are currently streaming on AMC+. New episodes release Sundays at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT. To watch, you'll need an AMC+ subscription or a 7-day free trial to AMC+. Prices start at $6.99/month (when billed annually) or $8.99/month (when billed monthly).



AMC+ is available as an app and via Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video Channels, The Roku Channel, Comcast Xfinity, Dish, DirecTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

Daryl Dixon Episode 2 Recap



In "Alouette," Daryl's group took a detour through a pillaged village in Angers, France, where they met Lou (Kim Higelin) and the howling youths of Ecole Maternelle Simone Veil: a fortified kindergarten converted into a humble community of foundlings and orphans. As Laurent bonds with the children, Daryl and Lou undergo a mission into the castle of La Tarasque — named after the dragon from the French fables — who turns out to be American raider RJ Gaines (Ned Dennehy) out of Giddings, Texas. Meanwhile, the soldier Stéphane Codron (Romain Levi) finds Daryl's tape recorder identifying him as the American from the French cargo ship for Madame Genet (Anne Charier) and Pouvoir Des Vivants ("Power of the Living"). A flashback to post-outbreak 2010 revealed the truth about Laurent's "miracle" birth: he was born to a zombie-bitten mother who died and reanimated as a walker while giving birth to Laurent. (Read the full Daryl Dixon episode 2 recap here.)

Stay tuned to ComicBook/TWD (and find us on Facebook) and follow @CameronBonomolo on Twitter for more TWD Universe coverage.