The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Premiere Date Revealed

Say bonjour to The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon. AMC Networks announced on Bastille Day that the Walking Dead spin-off starring Norman Reedus will premiere Sunday, September 10th, at 9 pm ET/PT on AMC and AMC+. The network also revealed new images from the next series in the Walking Dead Universe, showing some of the survivors that Daryl Dixon (Reedus) will encounter when he washes ashore in post-apocalyptic Marseille, France: Isabelle (Clémence Poésy), Quinn (Adam Nagaitis), Genet (Anne Charrier), Fallou (Eriq Ebouaney), Sylvie (Laika Blanc Francard), Codron (Romain Levi), and Laurent (Louis Puech Scigliuzzi).

According to the official logline, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon follows Daryl as he washes ashore in France and struggles to piece together how he got there and why. The series tracks his journey across a broken but resilient France as he hopes to find a way back home. As he makes the journey, though, the connections he forms along the way complicate his ultimate plan.

(Photo: Emmanuel Guimier/AMC)

The standalone series "embraces a Stranger In a Strange Land kind of scenario, where we're exploring post-apocalyptic Europe through the eyes of Daryl Dixon," series director and executive producer Greg Nicotero told ComicBook, referring to Robert A. Heinlein's 1961 novel about a human raised on Mars who struggles to understand customs on an alien world: Earth.

Daryl Dixon picks up after The Walking Dead series finale, which ended with Daryl riding off on his motorcycle and promising to keep an eye out for Michonne (Danai Gurira) and Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln).

"There was a part of [the series finale] where I smiled a little bit, and that tone kind of makes it into the spin-off a little bit," Reedus explained to ComicBook about Daryl Dixon. "And then it goes horribly wrong, like everything on The Walking Dead. It kind of felt like I was going to see what's new out in the world, you know what I mean? Everybody was safe, and I was gonna go see what's out there."

Reedus continued: "The tone is much different, the [cinematography is] much different. The lighting's different. We're in castles, and the storyline has a religious vibe to it. Part of the story is me around a bunch of people speaking French. I'm trying to figure out like, 'Is this gonna be a fight?'"

Showrunner David Zabel (ER) serves as executive producer with Reedus, Nicotero, Angela Kang (The Walking Dead), Brian Bockrath (The Walking Dead: Dead City), Daniel Percival (The Man in the High Castle), and AMC's TWDU chief content officer Scott M. Gimple (The Walking Dead: Rick & Michonne).

See the first-look images below. The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon premieres Sunday, September 10th, on AMC and AMC+.

