The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Releases Trailer and Official Poster

You've seen The Walking Dead in the woods. You've seen The Walking Dead in New York City. But you haven't seen The Walking Dead in France. That's where a lone Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) washes ashore in The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, the upcoming spin-off that finds the American roaming as a stranger in a strange land. AMC already released first-look footage showing how Daryl ends up in Europe, and now a new trailer and poster has surfaced on the AMC+ platform.

The lengthier trailer, which you can watch above, shows Daryl making his way through the French countryside and villages reclaimed by life and death alike. "My name is Daryl Dixon. I come from a place called the Commonwealth. It's in America," Daryl says into a walkie talkie, wandering through the streets of post-apocalyptic Marseille, France. "I went out looking for something, and all I found was trouble. If I don't make it back, I want them to know I tried. Hell, I'm still trying."

The official logline: "Daryl washes ashore in France and struggles to piece together how he got there and why. The series tracks his journey across a broken but resilient France as he hopes to find a way back home. As he makes the journey, though, the connections he forms along the way complicate his ultimate plan."

"This is probably the closest to a standalone show you will ever get," franchise veteran director-producer Greg Nicotero told EW. "The goal isn't just to see Daryl in exotic and new locations, but to explore a wholly different world."

After 11 seasons and 177 episodes of The Walking Dead, new show Daryl Dixon is "definitely not more of the same," Nicotero said. "Our show introduces new characters, new themes, and is an exciting extension of the genre that will delight people who love this kind of storytelling and crave more."

Nicotero previously told ComicBook that the show transporting Reedus' character overseas "embraces a Stranger In a Strange Land kind of scenario, where we're exploring post-apocalyptic Europe through the eyes of Daryl Dixon," referring to Robert A. Heinlein's 1961 novel about a human raised on Mars who struggles to understand customs on an alien world: Earth.

"I got to say, we've had a great time. It really just is a different animal," Nicotero told ComicBook. "And I even was sort of surprised, myself, standing on set and going, 'I've been on Walking Dead for 12 years and here we are.' But it feels fresh and it feels new. And David Zabel, our showrunner, has been an absolute joy to collaborate with. And it's been really fun."

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon premieres this fall on AMC and AMC+.

