The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Teaser Shows Norman Reedus in Paris

Norman Reedus is taking the “Seine-ic” route in a new look at The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon. AMC has aired brief promos from the upcoming spin-off Sundays during episodes of The Walking Dead: Dead City, showing Daryl (Reedus) strapped to a boat at sea; washing ashore and exploring Marseille, France; and seemingly being branded by French nuns. The latest teaser, which you can watch above, is more serene: Daryl floats along the Seine as the decaying Eiffel Tower reveals itself in post-apocalyptic Paris, France. “My name is Daryl Dixon,” he narrates. “If I don’t make it back, I want ’em to know I tried.”

In the new Walking Dead spin-off premiering September 10th on AMC and AMC+, “Daryl washes ashore inFrance and struggles to piece together how he got there and why. Theseries tracks his journey across a broken but resilient France as hehopes to find a way back home. As he makes the journey, though, theconnections he forms along the way complicate his ultimate plan.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Iron Lady isn’t the only iconic location that will be Dead-ified. “We’re destroying the Louvre and stuff,” Reedus has teased of the series set and filmed in and around Paris. “Somehow I get put there, and I don’t go there on my own free will.”

Earlier this week, AMC announced the September release date and revealed first-look images showing the Parisian cast: Isabelle (Clémence Poésy), Genet (Anne Charrier),Fallou (Eriq Ebouaney), Sylvie (Laika Blanc Francard), Codron (RomainLevi), and Laurent (Louis Puech Scigliuzzi). Adam Nagaitis (AMC’s The Terror) will play Quinn, described as a displaced Brit who is a black marketeer and the owner of a sexy underground Paris nightclub.

Daryl Dixon is part of phase two of AMC’s Walking Dead Universe, which has expanded with The Walking Dead: Dead City and will expand further with The Walking Dead: Rick & Michonne in 2024.

“This next phase of our beloved Walking Dead franchise promises to engage and enthrall faithful viewers,” Dan McDermott, President of Entertainment and AMC Studios, said during the Television Critics Association’s winter press tour earlier this year. “Fans new and old will love seeing zombies walking acrossthe Brooklyn Bridge [in Dead City], beneath the Eiffel Tower, inside the Louvre, and atdozens more exotic and iconic locations from around the country andworld.”

The network will reveal more about The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon at its San Diego Comic-Con 2023 panel ahead of the series premiere on Sunday, September 10th, on AMC and AMC+. For more about The Walking Dead Universe Comic-Con panel, click here.

Follow ComicBook for the latest San Diego Comic-Con 2023 news, and stay tuned to ComicBook/TWD and follow @CameronBonomolo and @NewsOfTheDead on Twitter for more TWD Universe coverage.