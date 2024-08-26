How do you say “super-sized” in French? AMC Networks announced that The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol, the upcoming second season of the France-set Walking Dead spinoff starring Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride, will premiere as part of a super-sized event on AMC and AMC+ on Sunday, Sept. 29th from 8pm ET/PT to 10pm ET/PT. The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Return, an hour-long special looking ahead to the new season, will precede the “La gentillesse des étrangers” season premiere, which follows Reedus’ Daryl and McBride’s Carol on their separate journeys thousands of miles apart.

AMC+ subscribers will also have exclusive access to The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon at San Diego Comic-Con special — featuring this year’s Comic-Con panel with Reedus and McBride, where the network announced a season 3 renewal set and shot in Spain — starting on Sept. 22nd.

The Walking Dead: Best of Daryl and The Walking Dead: Best ofCarol, two custom collections featuring Daryl and Carol’s best episodes from The Walking Dead, are exclusive to AMC+ and include the following episodes:



The Walking Dead: Best of Daryl

Daryl’s Story: Best of Daryl Edition Chupacabra: Best of Daryl Edition Still: Best of Daryl Edition The Cell: Best of Daryl Edition The Obliged: Best of Daryl Edition Acts of God: Best of Daryl Edition

The Walking Dead: Best of Carol

Carol’s Story: Best of Carol Edition Pretty Much Dead Already: Best of Carol Edition The Grove: Best of Carol Edition No Sanctuary: Best of Carol Edition JSS: Best of Carol Edition What’s Been Lost: Best of Carol Edition

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2 picks up where October’s first season finale left off.Carol and Daryl both confront old demons while she fights to find herfriend and he struggles with his decision to stay in France, causingtension at the Nest. Additionally, Genet’s movementbuilds momentum, setting the Pouvoir on a violent collision course with the Union of Hope in the fight for France’s future.

Along with series regulars Reedus and McBride, the new season stars Clémence Poésy (Isabelle), LouisPuech Scigliuzzi (Laurent), Laika Blanc Francard (Sylvie), Anne Charrier (MadameGenet), Romain Levi (Codron), Eriq Ebouaney (Fallou), and Manish Dayal (Ash).

“We are so proud of these shows and incredibly grateful for the way this new chapter in The Walking DeadUniverse has been embraced by the fans,” said Dan McDermott, presidentof entertainment, AMC Studios for AMC Networks. “Sending Daryl, and thenCarol, to France was such an inspired and visually striking move forthis franchise, a chance to do something truly different. We can’t waitto continue the travels of this iconic duo with a third season producedand set in Spain, another beautiful country with a passionate TWD fanbase that is already buzzing with anticipation.”

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol premieres Sunday, Sept. 29th on AMC and AMC+. Stay tuned to ComicBook/TWD and on Facebook for more TWD Universe coverage.

