It's been almost two years since Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Carol (Melissa McBride) bid goodbye in the series finale of The Walking Dead — but the best friends won't be apart much longer. AMC announced today that The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol, which will reunite Reedus and McBride in the France-set spinoff, will premiere Sunday, September 29th at 9 p.m. ET on AMC and AMC+. Along with setting a fall premiere date for Daryl Dixon season 2, the network also shared a new synopsis and first-look photos.

After October's first season finale ended with Daryl delivering Laurent (Louis Puech Scigliuzzi) and Isabelle (Clémence Poésy) to The Nest, a boat arrived at Mont-Saint-Michel in Normandy to take the stranded Daryl home to America. Meanwhile, Carol tracked down the missing Daryl to Freeport, Maine, before embarking on her own cross-country trek that will pick up from where we left her: riding Daryl's bike as she follows her old friend's trail to France, where Daryl is helping Union de l'Espoir in their fight against the zombie-experimenting Madame Genet (Anne Charrier) and her Guerriers.

(Photo: Emmanuel Guimier/AMC)

In the new season, Daryl and Carol both confront old demons while she fights to find her friend and he struggles with his decision to stay in France, causing tension at the Nest. Additionally, Genet's movement builds momentum, setting Pouvoir on a violent collision course with the Union of Hope in the fight for France's future.

Returning alongside Reedus and McBride are Poésy as "killer nun" Isabelle; Scigliuzzi as Laurent, who was born to a zombie-bitten mother and is believed by the Union to be humanity's Messiah; Charrier as Madame Genet, leader of the French political movement known as Pouvoir Des Vivants ("Power of the Living"); Romain Levi as the ex-Guerrier Codron; and Eriq Ebouaney as the Union ally and Montmarte leader Fallou.

(Photo: Emmanuel Guimier/AMC)

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol comes after McBride bowed out of the once-planned Daryl & Carol spinoff. In October 2023, McBride made a cameo appearance in Daryl Dixon's "Coming Home" first season finale.

"It was always the hope and the desire that we would get Melissa onto the show in season one, in whatever version she was ready to do. That was always what I wanted to do and what everybody wanted," showrunner David Zabel previously told ComicBook in our first season finale postmortem. "Norman wanted it, [Scott M. Gimple] wanted it, we all wanted it. So it was just a matter of working out what the show was going to be and then seeing how we could include her. Because we love the character, and we love Melissa, and we love the dynamic of Daryl and Carol together. So from the point where I started participating on the show, that was always the conversation."

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol premieres Sept. 29 on AMC and AMC+. Stay tuned to ComicBook/TWD and follow on Facebook for more TWD Universe coverage.