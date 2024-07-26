The Daryl and Carol world tour continues. The Walking Dead spinoff Daryl Dixon has been renewed for a third season that will be set and shot in Spain, network AMC announced during the show’s San Diego Comic-Con panel on Friday. After reuniting in France — as shown in the just-released Comic-Con trailer for The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol, which premieres September 29th — Norman Reedus’ Daryl and Melissa McBride’s Carol will see the zombie apocalypse through another foreign countryas the Madrid-based season three shoots across Spain’s Galicia, Aragon, Catalonia and Valencia regions.

Airing on AMC and AMC+ in 2025, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3 “tracks Carol and Daryl as they continue their journey towards home and the ones they love,” per the official synopsis. “As they struggle to find their way back, the path takes them farther astray, leading them through distant lands with ever-changing and unfamiliar conditions as they witness the various effects of the Walker apocalypse.”

Production of the new season will begin in August, with series creator and showrunner David Zabel again serving as executive producer with Reedus, McBride, Greg Nicotero (The Walking Dead), and The Walking Dead Universe’s chief content officer, Scott M. Gimple (The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live).

“We are so proud of these shows and incredibly grateful for the way this new chapter in The Walking Dead Universe has been embraced by the fans,” said Dan McDermott, president of entertainment, AMC Studios for AMC Networks. “Sending Daryl, and then Carol, to France was such an inspired and visually striking move for this franchise, a chance to do something truly different. We can’t wait to continue the travels of this iconic duo with a third season produced and set in Spain, another beautiful country with a passionate TWD fanbase that is already buzzing with anticipation.”

Reedus and McBride starred together on all 11 seasons of The Walking Dead, which then spun off into international territory with the Reedus-fronted Daryl Dixon replacing the planned Daryl and Carol series that would have seen the duo ride off together into the American southwest. McBride bowed out of that spinoff for personal reasons, but she eventually appeared in the final minutes of Daryl Dixon season 1 as Carol traveled to Maine in search of her missing best friend.

In a statement following the Comic-Con panel, Reedus said, “I couldn’t be more thrilled to announce a third season and to be working side by side with the brilliant Melissa McBride. Season two is some of my favorite storytelling of this series. Watching Melissa shine along with our brilliant cast and crew has been one of my fondest memories playing this character. I hope you enjoy it as much as we did making it and we can’t wait to keep the story going.”

Added McBride: “I’m really appreciating the new challenges for Daryl and Carol being so far from all they’ve ever known… what it means for them, what it brings for each of them, apart and together. There’s still so much ahead to unpack in France for the coming season two, and a breathtaking finale. And now Spain! I already know that David Zabel’s storytelling is making the most of all that is so beautiful and unique to Spain. We start shooting there in just a few weeks… such excitement looking forward!”

After two seasons in France, Daryl Dixon is now the first Walking Dead series to be produced in Spain.

“France made Daryl and Carol’s story into an epic poem with what we found there,” said Gimple. “What’s to come in Spain may even surpass it — and we’re so damn happy to bring the audience more of the Terrific Two alongside new compelling characters, in a yet unseen, beautiful, horrific corner of their broken world.”

Zabel said, “We are all very excited to continue the epic and intimate story of these two friends Daryl and Carol trying to get back home. Exploring new spectacular European settings, we look forward to dramatizing the ways in which the Walker apocalypse has done to Spain what it did to France.”

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol premieres its six-episode season Sept. 29th on AMC and AMC+, with the just-renewed Daryl Dixon season 3 following in 2025.

