The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Adds Five Actors for Spain-Based Season 3

The Walking Dead Universe is saying au revoir to France and hola to Spain. AMC announced three Spanish actors are joining Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride as series regulars in The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3, which has started production in Madrid. After two seasons in France — including the upcoming season 2, premiering Sept. 29th — the Walking Dead Daryl and Carol spinoff will continue to explore Europe with extensive location shooting in Spain's Galicia, Aragón, Catalonia and Valencia regions.

Announced at the annual FesTVal television festival in the city of Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spanish actors Eduardo Noriega (The Devil's Backbone, Vantage Point), Óscar Jaenada (Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, Hernán) and Alexandra Masangkay (Días mejores, Valley of Shadows) have been cast as series regulars, with Candela Saitta (Máxima, Último primer día) and Hugo Arbués (the Through My Window trilogy, Past Lies) rounding out the new cast in recurring roles.

"As we look forward to the show's return for season two, we're excited to be back on set with Norman, Melissa and this great cast, alongside a fantastic local crew in Spain, whose expertise and creative vision are pivotal in bringing these landscapes to life and adding a new culturally rich dimension to the series," series creator and showrunner David Zabel said in a statement. "We're excited for fans to witness the reunion of these two beloved characters in season two and to continue crafting the next chapter in the 'Caryl' journey here in Spain."

Slated to debut on AMC and AMC+ in 2025, season 3 follows Daryl Dixon (Reedus) and Carol Peletier (McBride) "as they continue their journey to somehow return home and to the ones they love," according to the official synopsis. "As they struggle to find their way back, the path takes them farther astray, leading them through distant lands with ever-changing and unfamiliar conditions as they witness the various effects of the Walker apocalypse."

Reedus and McBride are executive producers on the new season with Zabel, Walking Dead Universe chief content officer Scott M. Gimple (The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live), Angela Kang and Greg Nicotero (The Walking Dead), Jason Richman (Stumptown), Daniel Percival (The Man in the High Castle), and Steven Squillante (Outside the Wire). Silvia Aráez (The Diplomat) and Jesús de la Vega (The Innocent) from Ánima Stillking also join as executive producers for season 3.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol — also starring Clémence Poésy, Louis Puech Scigliuzzi, Anne Charrier, Romain Levi, Eriq Ebouaney, and Manish Dayal — premieres its six-episode season September 29th. Daryl Dixon season 3 will premiere in 2025. Stay tuned to ComicBook/TWD and on Facebook for more TWD Universe coverage.