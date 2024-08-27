Daryl and Carol are taking the scenic route home. AMC confirmed Tuesday that The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3, which was announced at San Diego Comic-Con in July, has started production in Spain. Series stars and executive producers Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride marked the start of filming in a video from the set (above). The third season will be based in Madrid with extensive location shooting planned in the Galicia, Aragón, Cataloniaand Valencia regions, each providing a new and unique backdrop for the post-apocalyptic world.

“Aswe look forward to the show’s return for season two, we’re excited tobe back on set with Norman, Melissa and this great cast, alongside afantastic local crew in Spain, whose expertiseand creative vision are pivotal in bringing these landscapes to lifeand adding a new culturally rich dimension to the series,” said showrunner David Zabel.”We’re excited for fans to witness the reunion of these two belovedcharacters in season two and to continue craftingthe next chapter in the ‘Caryl’ journey here in Spain.”

Daryl Dixon season 3, set to air on AMC and AMC+ in 2025, follows Daryl Dixon (Reedus) and Carol Peletier (McBride) “as they continue theirjourney to somehow return home and to the ones they love,” per a synopsis. “As theystruggle to find their way back, the path takesthem farther astray, leading them through distant lands withever-changing and unfamiliar conditions as they witness the variouseffects of the Walker apocalypse.”

Reedus and McBride serve as executive producers on the new season alongside Zabel, Walking Dead Universe chief content officer Scott M. Gimple (The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live), Angela Kang (The Walking Dead), Greg Nicotero (The Walking Dead: Dead City), Jason Richman (Stumptown), Daniel Percival (The Man in the High Castle), andSteven Squillante (Outside the Wire), with Silvia Aráez (The Diplomat) and Jesús de la Vega (The Innocent) joiningas executive producers this season. Peregrinos SP24 provides Spanish production services for season three.

When the first season of the Walking Dead spinoff premiered in late 2023, it became the #1 most-viewedpremiere of all time on AMC+, the most-viewed season of any show in thehistory of AMC+ anda top acquisition driver in both the U.S. and Spain. It was surpassed by the series premiere of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, the series starring Andrew Lincoln’s Rick Grimes and Danai Gurira’s Michonne, earlier this year.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol debuts with a super-sized premiere September 29th in the U.S. and October 4th in Spain on AMC and AMC+. Daryl Dixon season 3 is slated to air in 2025.