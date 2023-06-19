The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Teaser Trailer Surfaces Online

Daryl Dixon may be a fish out of water in France, but Norman Reedus is in water in the first footage from The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon. A teaser trailer for the Walking Dead spin-off, which surfaced on AMC during Sunday's The Walking Dead: Dead City series premiere and the Fear the Walking Dead midseason finale, shows the actor in uncharted waters: somewhere in the ocean off the coast of post-apocalyptic France. Above, watch the new teaser that confirms the title as Daryl Dixon (and not the rumored Raise the Dead).

The brief footage shows Reedus' Daryl roped atop an overturned lifeboat, raising more questions than answers about how Daryl winds up marooned in France.

In The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, "Daryl washes ashore in France and struggles to piece together how he got there and why," the official synopsis states. "The series tracks his journey across a broken but resilient France as he hopes to find a way back home. As he makes the journey, though, the connections he forms along the way complicate his ultimate plan."

"I don't want to say too much. I just think that it really sort of embraces a Stranger In a Strange Land kind of scenario, where we're exploring post-apocalyptic Europe through the eyes of Daryl Dixon," director and executive producer Greg Nicotero previously told ComicBook about the Daryl spin-off. "I got to say, we've had a great time. It really just is a different animal. And I even was sort of surprised, myself, standing on set and going, 'I've been on Walking Dead for 12 years and here we are.' But it feels fresh and it feels new."

David Zabel (ER, Mercy Street) serves as showrunner on the series that counts Walking Dead Universe chief content officer Scott M. Gimple, former Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang, and Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman as executive producers. Joining Reedus in the series are Clémence Poésy (Harry Potter) as Isabelle, Adam Nagaitis (Chernobyl) as Quinn, Anne Charrier (The Last Deadly Mission) as Genet, Laika Blanc Francard (My Night) as Sylvie, Eriq Ebouaney (Fox Hunt) as Fallou, Romain Levi (The Tunnel) as Codron, and newcomer Louis Puech Scigliuzzi as Laurent.

"The Walking Dead Universe LIVES! To conclude Fear the Walking Dead, we're thrilled to be bringing you one of its most vibrant, inventive, exciting seasons EVER, while breaking new ground with old favorites: Maggie and Negan in the madhouse of post-apocalyptic Manhattan with no one to depend on but each other…Daryl Dixon in France, a loner who cannot move through this new dangerous world alone, facing vicious enemies and never-seen-before threats of the undead. And Rick and Michonne, in a romantic saga of the dangerous road to each other, and the road they must find with each other, cornered by a new civilization and hordes of the dead," Gimple said in a statement announcing the next phase of the TWDU, which includes The Walking Dead: Dead City, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, and The Walking Dead: Rick & Michonne. "Lauren Cohan, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, [Dead City] showrunner Eli Jorné, Norman Reedus, showrunner David Zabel, Danai Gurira, and Andrew Lincoln are creating heart-wrenching, heart-pounding magic for the next phase of the TWDU!"



The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon premieres this fall on AMC and AMC+.

