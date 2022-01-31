The Walking Dead: See Snowy Set Photo From Final Season

The Walking Dead is going out with a burr. With filming underway on the final episodes of the Final Season, cinematographer Duane Manwiller shares a behind-the-scenes photo showing snow — actual snow! — on the Georgia set of The Walking Dead. After the AMC zombie drama aired its first snow-covered episode in the Season 9 finale “The Storm,” where an artificially-made blizzard transformed a studio soundstage into a zombie apocalypse winter walker-land, things are getting icy in Season 11. On Instagram, Manwiller revealed the snowy sneak peek showing the armored soldiers of the Commonwealth Military on guard despite freezing temperatures. Talk about frostbite.

“SNOW on the set of TWD,” Manwiller wrote on Instagram. “In my five seasons of shooting the show this is a first for me….. real falling SNOW.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Earlier in January, Manwiller revealed The Walking Dead is in “the last stretch” of filming its 24-episode finale season. As of January 15, there were only three episodes left to shoot before wrapping on the series finale.

After Part 1 of the three-part finale pit Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Maggie’s (Lauren Cohan) group against the Reapers, the ex-soldiers commanded by Pope (Ritchie Coster) and then Leah (Lynn Collins), Season 11 Part 2 gives The Walking Dead a new direction — and a new look.

“It’s kind of mind-blowing where we’re going. We did the first 10 episodes kind of in one direction, and that involved Maggie’s story mostly and us trying to deal with what’s going on with that as a group,” Reedus previously told ComicBook of these next eight episodes premiering February 20. “And then all of a sudden, we did a 180, and now it’s kind of like Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory all of a sudden. It’s completely different. We’re all doing The Exorcist right now, all of our heads are spinning in a circle.”

“Yeah, we’re all Linda Blair right now,” the Daryl Dixon actor added. “I mean, things go from a black and white Western to a technicolor Willy Wonka film like that, and it’s crazy.”

The Walking Dead: The Final Season returns with new episodes Sunday, February 20 at 9:00 pm ET/8c on AMC. New episodes stream one week early on AMC+ beginning February 13.

Follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter and @NewsOfTheDead for The Walking Dead Universe coverage all season long.