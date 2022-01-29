The Walking Dead Promo Recruits for the Commonwealth Military

The Walking Dead congratulates you on your assignment to the Commonwealth Military with a new promo for Season 11B. In the next chapter of the three-part Final Season, a unit of Alexandrians arrive at the Commonwealth and fall in line with General Mercer (Michael James Shaw), armored commander of the white-suited soldiers sworn to defend the community governed by Pamela Milton (Laila Robins). Their mission: fight the dead, save the living. (It’s “the Commonwealth way,” touts the civilization’s propaganda posters.) Do your part and enlist to the Commonwealth Army today by pressing “play” on the welcome video below.

Mimicking the welcome tape Deputy Governor Lance Hornsby (Josh Hamilton) played for Commonwealth asylum-seekers Eugene (Josh McDermitt), Ezekiel (Khary Payton), Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura), and Princess (Paola Lazaro), the viral marketing video hints at new marching orders for [redacted] and [redacted] in the second part of the season.

As Alexandrians immigrate into the Commonwealth, they’ll be assigned work orders to best serve their new community — and to best serve the elitist upper class at the rotten core of the seemingly idyllic post-apocalyptic utopia.

The ’90s-style welcome video “came into the brain of our writer, LaToya Morgan… We’re showing that they have some technology,” showrunner Angela Kang previously told Entertainment Weekly of the introductory video. “There is this feel of, well, this is like the world. You sit and watch training videos now, but at the same time it is the apocalypse, so things are imperfect. Which I think is true of any community they’ve come across as well.”

“So yeah, there’s a cinematic element, but you’re also seeing kind of the boundaries of what you can do with technology,” Kang said. “It’s almost like the old world, but not quite. It’s a little glitchy.”

The Walking Dead: The Final Season Part 2 premieres with “No Other Way” Sunday, February 20 at 9:00 pm ET/8c on AMC.

