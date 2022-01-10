Where to Watch The Walking Dead Season 11 Before February Return

There’s still time to catch up on The Walking Dead Season 11 before the Final Season returns with eight new episodes February 20 on AMC. The second part of The Final Season Trilogy launches with Episode 9, “No Other Way,” picking up where October’s “For Blood” left off: with a series of cliffhangers at Alexandria and Meridian, where the survivors are fighting for their lives against the dead and the living. There are just 16 episodes left until the end of The Walking Dead, which breaks its final chapter into eight episodes for Part 2 (February 20) and eight episodes for Part 3 (late 2022).

Where to Watch The Walking Dead Season 11 Online

The first eight episodes of The Walking Dead Season 11 are available to stream on-demand via DirecTV, fuboTV, and on paid subscription service AMC+ in the U.S. AMC subscribers can stream these episodes now:

S11, E1: “Acheron: Part I”

S11, E2: “Acheron: Part II”

S11, E3: “Hunted”

S11, E4: “Rendition”

S11, E5: “Out of the Ashes”

S11, E6: “On the Inside”

S11, E7: “Promises Broken”

S11, E8: “For Blood”

Is The Walking Dead Season 11 on Netflix?

No. The first ten seasons of The Walking Dead are available to stream on Netflix, including the six bonus episodes that aired as a bridge to the new season, but the complete Season 11 won’t be on Netflix until 2023.

How Much Does AMC+ Cost?

Plans start at $6.99 per month. AMC Networks is currently offering a free one-week trial to new customers, allowing ad-free early access to new episodes of The Walking Dead Season 11, Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 (starting April 10), and Tales of the Walking Dead (Summer 2022). AMC+ is available through the following platforms and providers:

When Are Episodes of The Walking Dead Season 11 Added to AMC+ Early Access?

New episodes stream one week early Sundays on AMC+, starting with The Walking Dead Final Season Part 2 premiere, “No Other Way,” on February 13.

Season 11 of The Walking Dead returns with the first of eight new episodes Sunday, February 20 on AMC. Follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter and ComicBook’s @NewsOfTheDead for The Walking Dead Universe coverage all season long.