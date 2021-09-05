The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 3: "Hunted"
The Reapers return to hunt down Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) in Sunday's The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 3, "Hunted." The masked marauders who commandeered the Meridian and murdered Maggie's friends before the events of Season 11 are back, this time preying on the scattered survivors on the road to a supply depot in Arbor Hills. The detour takes a grim turn to end "Acheron: Part 2," where the Reapers kill Roy (C. Thomas Howell) in an attack putting Daryl (Norman Reedus), Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam), Alden (Callan McAuliffe), and the Wardens on defense when "Hunted" premieres tonight at 9/8c on AMC.
"Maggie's team gets hunted by Reapers; Carol, Rosita, Magna and Kelly set off to catch horses," reads the synopsis for "Hunted," now available to watch early on AMC+. Below is a refresher recapping the events of the season so far, which continues with the Meridian-set "Rendition" on September 12 (or out now on AMC+).
A little refresher before a new episode of #TWD tomorrow or stream it early with @AMCPlus. pic.twitter.com/9kgHfX4lIj— The Walking Dead on AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) September 4, 2021
- Alexandria is out of food. In the wake of the destruction the Whisperers left behind in Season 10, Alexandria is about to starve. Overcrowded and underfed, the community will fall if Maggie's group fails to find food — and fast.
- Maggie came up with a plan. Maggie will lead a group to Meridian, where she lived before returning home in Season 10. The Meridian has "plenty of food, water, crops, and animals" to ensure Alexandria's survival, but there's one problem: the Reapers claimed it as their own.
- A group began the journey to Meridian. With Negan pointing the way through the streets of D.C., Maggie and Daryl's group set out to take back Meridian while Aaron (Ross Marquand) and the other Alexandrians rebuild their home.
- They had to seek shelter underground. A violent storm forces the Meridian-bound group into walker-infested subway tunnels, where Negan leaves Maggie behind to die when he suspects she lured him underground to kill him "away from the prying eyes of Alexandria."
- Maggie confronted Negan. Maggie survives and attacks Negan, but they have to work together to escape a zombie-swarmed subway car in "Acheron: Part 2."
- The group is under attack. After a Reaper sniper (Mike Whinnet) tells Maggie that "Pope marked you" in the Season 10 episode "Home Sweet Home," the Reapers attack the group when they emerge from the tunnels en route to Arbor Hills.
Follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter for all things TWD. The Walking Dead Season 11 airs Sundays at 9/8c on AMC.