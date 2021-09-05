The Reapers return to hunt down Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) in Sunday's The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 3, "Hunted." The masked marauders who commandeered the Meridian and murdered Maggie's friends before the events of Season 11 are back, this time preying on the scattered survivors on the road to a supply depot in Arbor Hills. The detour takes a grim turn to end "Acheron: Part 2," where the Reapers kill Roy (C. Thomas Howell) in an attack putting Daryl (Norman Reedus), Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam), Alden (Callan McAuliffe), and the Wardens on defense when "Hunted" premieres tonight at 9/8c on AMC.

"Maggie's team gets hunted by Reapers; Carol, Rosita, Magna and Kelly set off to catch horses," reads the synopsis for "Hunted," now available to watch early on AMC+. Below is a refresher recapping the events of the season so far, which continues with the Meridian-set "Rendition" on September 12 (or out now on AMC+).

A little refresher before a new episode of #TWD tomorrow or stream it early with @AMCPlus. pic.twitter.com/9kgHfX4lIj — The Walking Dead on AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) September 4, 2021

Read on for more about the Reapers:

The Walking Dead Season 11 airs Sundays at 9/8c on AMC.