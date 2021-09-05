✖

Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Dog are prisoners of the Reapers in Season 11 Episode 4, the latest episode of The Walking Dead to stream early on AMC+. As of 12 a.m. PT / 3 a.m. ET on September 5, U.S. subscribers can start watching "Rendition" one week before its television broadcast on Sunday, September 12, at 9/8c on the AMC channel. "Rendition" reveals what happens after Daryl's group, attacked on the road to the Meridian, is scattered in Season 11 Episode 2 ("Acheron: Part 2") and the Reapers hunt Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) in Season 11 Episode 3 ("Hunted").

How to Watch The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 4 Now

The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 4, "Rendition," is now streaming early on AMC+ as of September 5. The premium streaming bundle is available through the following platforms and providers:

What Is "Rendition" About?

According to the official AMC synopsis, "Daryl and Dog get captured by the Reapers and are taken to the Meridian and reconnect with someone."

When Are Episodes of The Walking Dead Season 11 Added to AMC+ Early Access?

New episodes of The Walking Dead Final Season premiere Sundays after midnight PT / 3 a.m. ET on AMC+. There are four more episodes still to release in 2021, with a final 16 episodes arriving on the service in 2022.

Episode 1105 : "Out of the Ashes" - September 12 on AMC+, September 19 on AMC

: "Out of the Ashes" - September 12 on AMC+, September 19 on AMC Episode 1106 : "On the Inside" - September 19 on AMC+, September 26 on AMC

: "On the Inside" - September 19 on AMC+, September 26 on AMC Episode 1107 : "Promises Broken" - September 26 on AMC+, October 3 on AMC

: "Promises Broken" - September 26 on AMC+, October 3 on AMC Episode 1108: "For Blood" - October 3 on AMC+, October 10 on AMC

READ: The Reapers Revealed in The Walking Dead Cliffhanger Ending

READ: TWD Season 11 Trailer Hints an Old Friend Returns With the Reapers

READ: Who Are the Reapers? Walking Dead Premiere Puts Scary New Villains on the Hunt

Follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter for all things TWD. The Walking Dead Season 11 airs Sundays at 9/8c on AMC.