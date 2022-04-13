The Walking Dead Season 11C Clip: Something’s Cooking in the Commonwealth

Auntie Carol is cooking up a plan in the first clip from the final premiere of The Walking Dead‘s ending season. The Season 11A premiere put Daryl (Norman Reedus), Maggie (Lauren Cohan), and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) on the road on a last-ditch mission to save a starving Alexandria. The Season 11B premiere saw Maggie go to war with Leah (Lynn Collins) and the Reapers over Meridian. In the Season 11C premiere, airing this fall on AMC, Carol (Melissa McBride) cares for Gracie (Anabelle Holloway) and Judith Grimes (Cailey Fleming) as something is stirring inside the Commonwealth.

In the sneak peek clip aired on Talking Dead after Sunday’s midseason finale of The Walking Dead, citizens of the Commonwealth are riled up by Connie’s (Lauren Ridloff) hard-hitting news story exposing Sebastian Milton (Teo Rapp-Olsson) and his mother Governor Pamela Milton (Laila Robins). The spoiled and sociopathic Sebastian has been preying on the poor and sending innocents to their deaths on missions to steal cash from a safe inside a walker-swarmed mansion, including the indebted April (Wynn Everett), whose death disturbed Trooper Rosita Espinosa (Christian Serratos).

“JUSTICE FOR APRIL,” reads one protestor’s sign. Reads another marching against the Miltons, “PAMELA IS A LIAR!” Carol has been working a side job with fixer and deputy governor Lance Hornsby (Josh Hamilton), not knowing the sinister schemer hired a hit on Maggie, ordered an ambush on Daryl, Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam), and Aaron (Ross Marquand), and took control of Alexandria, Hilltop, and Oceanside by force to end the midseason finale.

When Carol spots Hornsby spies Shira (Chelle Ramos) in the crowd with Roman Calhoun (Michael Tourek) and moving toward her apartment, she evacuates Judith and Gracie with a quick round of “the quiet game.” There’s a knock at the door, and the clip ends.

Hornsby’s hostile takeover of the allied communities “was just the culmination of all those suspicions of what Hornsby’s about,” Cohan told ComicBook in a midseason finale postmortem interview. “It’s certainly ominous. It feels like, sadly, if everything seemed too good to be true, it’s probably because it was. And then at this point, he’s an interesting character. He’s definitely trying to gain control and it’s pretty sinister.”

And what of the final batch of episodes? “I think ‘power corrupts’ is a pretty good way to tease how the rest of the season goes,” Cohan teased.

The Walking Dead: The Final Season concludes with eight new episodes this fall on AMC.