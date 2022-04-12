The Walking Dead Stars Preview “Intense” Final Eight Episodes

Warning: this story contains spoilers for Sunday’s “Acts of God” episode of The Walking Dead. “Intense.” That’s how the cast and crew describe the remaining eight episodes of the final season of The Walking Dead, returning later this year on AMC. The second part of Season 11 ended with the allied communities of Alexandria, Hilltop, and Oceanside under enemy occupation as Deputy Governor Lance Hornsby (Josh Hamilton) of the Commonwealth took them by force, deciding fates with the flip of a coin. This came after Lance hired the vengeful Leah (Lynn Collins) to kill Maggie (Lauren Cohan), who would have died if Daryl (Norman Reedus) hadn’t gunned down the woman he once loved.

If that sounds intense, the action ramps up even more when The Walking Dead returns with the third and final part of Season 11 this fall.

“The pace and the tension continues,” Cohan teases in AMC’s behind-the-scenes look at Season 11: Part 2. “We still have a big bad wolf in the Commonwealth.”

While Maggie and Daryl deal with the two-faced Lance Hornsby gunning for their friends outside of the Commonwealth, inside its walls, a revolution is brewing. Insider Max (Margot Bingham) helped Eugene (Josh McDermitt), Rosita (Christian Serratos), and Connie (Lauren Ridloff) print an exposé titled “Pamela Milton Is Lying to You,” their first move in ousting Governor Milton (Laila Robins) and Sebastian Milton (Teo Rapp-Olsson) from their positions of power.

Says executive producer Denise Huth, “This is the closest we’ve ever seen to the world getting back to normal, and there’s this realization occurring that ‘normal’ isn’t great for everyone.”

The back eight episodes “are intense,” teases Paola Lazaro, who plays Princess. “They are hectic.”

In-between shots of Commonwealth commotion in the eight-episode series ending, showrunner Angela Kang says, “There’s obviously going to be action and intrigue. There’s lots of jeopardy for folks.”

Adds Jerry actor Cooper Andrews, “Knowing what is in store for these final eight, I don’t think we’re gonna leave anyone disappointed.” Watch The Walking Dead: The Final Episodes teaser trailer.

The Walking Dead: The Final Season concludes with eight new episodes this fall on AMC.