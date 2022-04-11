The epic final chapter of The Walking Dead begins. The network aired a teaser trailer during Sunday’s “Acts of God” midseason finale, previewing the final eight episodes of The Walking Dead‘s three-part finale season. Daryl (Norman Reedus), Carol (Melissa McBride), Maggie (Lauren Cohan), Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), and the survivors are in a fight to the finish with Lance Hornsby (Josh Hamilton) of the Commonwealth, who ended Season 11B by taking over Oceanside, Hilltop, and Alexandria by force. Part 3 of The Walking Dead: The Final Season airs new episodes this fall on AMC and AMC+.

“Who sent you?” General Mercer (Michael James Shaw) of the Commonwealth Army asks Negan, who answers: “I think you know who sent me. So listen. We got people in here to protect.” When Mercer says “that’s my job,” Negan tells him, “And yet, I was sent in here anyway.”

Beyond Negan’s arrival at the Commonwealth community governed by Pamela Milton (Laila Robins), the 30-second teaser reveals King Ezekiel (Khary Payton) and Princess (Paola Lazaro) in the custody of white-armored troopers as Eugene (Josh McDermitt) and Rosita (Christian Serratos) embrace in a hug.

Along with Connie (Lauren Ridloff), Kelly (Angel Theory), Magna (Nadia Hilker), and Max (Margot Bingham), Eugene and Rosita are part of the revolution to mutiny the Miltons and resist the Commonwealth. The teaser ends with a bloodied Deputy Governor Lance Hornsby, who will decide the fates of a few with the flip of a coin.

“Things are going to continue to get increasingly more intense. There are going to be some really surprising turns for people that they won’t see coming. And it’s emotional,” showrunner Angela Kang told EW of the final episodes. “We really are focusing on a lot of our characters and getting into some of their various stories. For a lot of us, we were feeling like there’s kind of like this legacy to these characters and how far they’ve come.”

Kang added, “And if the Commonwealth is a place where you’re judged based on who you were a long time ago, does that give you room to prove who you are now? And a lot of our characters are trying to figure out: Who is it that I am now? And what do I do with that? And so that becomes a big part of the story going forward.”

The Walking Dead: The Final Season concludes this fall on AMC.

