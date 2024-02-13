The Walking Dead's Lennie James on What a Rick Grimes, Morgan Jones Reunion Could Look Like

"This message is for Rick Grimes. It's Morgan Jones. Man, I'm gonna come and look for you, whether you're at Alexandria or not," Lennie James' Morgan told Andrew Lincoln's Rick Grimes over walkie-talkie in his exit episode of Fear the Walking Dead. "I will leave this message every morning at dawn, and I'll leave the walkie on for a few minutes after. Who knows? Maybe you might even be listening." It was a full-circle moment for Rick and Morgan, who met in the "Days Gone Bye" pilot episode of The Walking Dead before parting ways with promises to keep in contact over the radio.

And while they would be twice reunited — first in The Walking Dead season 3, then season 5 — Morgan crossed over to Fear before Rick disappeared aboard a CRM helicopter in season 9. (Lincoln next reprises his role in The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, the spinoff series reuniting him with Danai Gurira's Michonne.) Rick may not be at Alexandria, but as Morgan told his adopted daughter Mo (Zoey Merchant) before embarking on their journey back to Virginia: "It wouldn't be the first time we found our way back to each other."

"I think one of the great things about the show — and in fact, about all of the shows — is that characters get to grow, get to incorporate their experiences into who they are," James told ComicBook when asked what a potential Morgan and Rick reunion might look like. " I think if Morgan and Rick stood opposite each other, I think the change in who they were when they first met to who they would be now is humongous. I mean, it's almost kind of indescribable."



"The things they've lost, the things they've learned about themselves, the skills, the terrible, terrible things they've done, and the amazing things they've done," James continued. "Those two men standing opposite each other, the history that passes between them would just be unfathomable. It would be massive. I think back to when that first reunion came in Alexandria [in the season 5 finale], and it was this jaw-dropping moment. Now, so much more has happened since then. It would be incredible."

Fear's eighth and final season underwent a seven-year time jump bringing the spinoff in step with the rest of the Walking Dead Universe, which means it's possible that Rick and Morgan meet again... someday. James previously confirmed to ComicBook that Fear's "All I See Is Red" episode marked "the end of the road" for Morgan — at least for now.

"In all honesty, every and anything is possible. And I know it's something that a certain percentage of our fans would like. I would show up to work with Andy again any time," James told ComicBook about returning to the Walking Dead Universe for a Morgan and Rick reunion. "But as anybody who knows me knows, I'm fiercely protective of Morgan's story. And as far as I'm concerned, at this particular moment in time, this is the end of the road for Morgan. You'll only see him again if a story comes up within the universe that is just too good to say no to."

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live premieres Sunday, February 25, on AMC and AMC+.