The Walking Dead's Andrew Lincoln Spotted in France

Is Andrew Lincoln saying "bonjour" to Rick Grimes? The Walking Dead star was photographed in Paris, France, which happens to be where former co-star Norman Reedus will soon begin filming his French-set Daryl Dixon spin-off. Longtime Walking Dead director and producer Greg Nicotero has been in France prepping work on the Reedus-led series, one of three new Walking Dead spin-off shows slated to premiere in 2023 on AMC and AMC+. Meanwhile, Lincoln — who confirmed his Walking Dead return to television at San Diego Comic-Con in July — is set to reunite with Danai Gurira in the Rick & Michonne series in the works at the network.

Fan page @AndyLincolnNews shared the photo of Lincoln with a fan on Rue des rosiers in Paris, confirming the England-based actor was in France as of October 18th. It's unclear whether Lincoln is involved with the Daryl Dixon spin-off that will be set in and shot in Europe.

"France, you say?" one fan responded, tweeting an image of Lincoln's Rick and Reedus' Daryl. Another fan tweeted: "Wow, Paris?? Wonder if he's there for the Daryl spinoff?"

Reedus has been over in France location scouting and casting for the spin-off, recently returning to the United States for stops at AMC's Talking Dead and New York Comic Con.

"We haven't started yet, but it's getting real right now," Reedus revealed this month on Talking Dead. "All the prep's happening, Greg's out there whipping everybody into shape right now. The sets are crazy. There are castles! It's a whole other level."

At New York Comic Con, Reedus teased there would be "a lot of familiar faces" on the reworked series originally developed as the Daryl & Carol spin-off co-starring Melissa McBride. It will now focus on Daryl as he somehow finds himself in France against his will.

As fans speculate whether Daryl Dixon will crossover with the Rick & Michonne series — also taking place in a new setting in the Walking Dead Universe — Reedus has hinted at reunions with Carol and other characters.

"I imagine those [Daryl and Carol] characters are gonna meet back up at some point," Reedus said on The Tonight Show, "and I might even meet up with some other characters down the road."

Daryl Dixon, Rick & Michonne, and The Walking Dead: Dead City are all scheduled to premiere throughout 2023 on AMC and AMC+.

