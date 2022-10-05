The Walking Dead spinoff show starring Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon may have a title. Originally planned as a Daryl & Carol series co-starring Reedus and Melissa McBride, AMC Networks redeveloped the untitled spinoff to focus on Daryl's mission taking him to Paris, France. During a Tuesday appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Reedus teased the Daryl spinoff — one of three new Walking Dead shows slated to air in 2023 on AMC and AMC+ — might have already revealed its title: Daryl Dixon.

"I'm pushing for a title, but I don't think it has an official title yet," Reedus told Kimmel. "There's a title that I want. To find a title is insane, because there's thousands and thousands of the most ridiculous choices you have to choose from."

Reedus explained he's heard "a bunch" of potential titles, presumably with and without the Walking Dead branding incorporated in such spinoffs as Fear the Walking Dead, The Walking Dead: World Beyond, and Tales of the Walking Dead.

"I'm hoping for a certain title. Let's just think about it. She-Hulk is She-Hulk. Spider-Man's Spider-Man. Batman's Batman," Reedus said. "So, why not this be, 'boom boom'? You know what I mean? You see where I'm going with that, without me saying that?"

A Walking Dead Universe trailer that aired during the mid-season premiere of the flagship show's final episodes teased the series, simply referring to the spinoff as "Daryl Dixon." Reedus later tweeted the image, which shows a post-apocalyptic version of the Eiffel Tower.

On Talking Dead, Reedus revealed new details about the Europe-set spinoff from showrunner David Zabel (ER). The Walking Dead executive producer Angela Kang, who co-developed the original version of the series before dropping out as showrunner, remains on as producer with TWDU chief content officer Scott M. Gimple.

Daryl Dixon, as it's currently known, will film and take place in France with Walking Dead franchise veteran director, producer, and special make-up FX designer Greg Nicotero reuniting with Reedus on the series. While an exact release date is TBA, the series is targeting a 2023 premiere on AMC and the AMC+ streaming service.

Other spinoffs in the works at the cabler include The Walking Dead: Dead City (retitled from Isle of the Dead), teaming Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), and the as-yet-untitled Rick & Michonne series reuniting Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira).



New episodes of The Walking Dead's final season air Sundays on AMC and AMC+. Follow @CameronBonomolo and @NewsOfTheDead on Twitter for TWD Universe coverage all season long.