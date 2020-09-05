The Walking Dead Season 10 Streaming Free: Where to Watch

The Walking Dead Season 10 is now streaming for free ahead of AMC's television showing of the season finale special event, "A Certain Doom," on Sunday, October 4. The first fifteen episodes of the current season, offered with commercial interruptions for online viewing, can now be binged before the episodes return to television as part of the network's The Walking Dead Season 10: Episode Diaries marathon. A weekly marathon running Sunday nights to conclude with an encore airing of "The Tower," which leads into the television premiere of the season finale, the Episode Diaries marathon features exclusive new interviews with cast and crew alongside footage from behind the scenes.

All aired episodes of The Walking Dead Season 10 are currently available to stream for free through the AMC website, which offers the extended opening minutes of the incoming season finale as part of the tenth season's video extras.

"A Certain Doom" will first be offered as a streaming exclusive and will release early to paid AMC Premiere subscribers on Thursday, October 1, to be followed by its October 4 television premiere.

Below is a spoiler-free episode guide to the season that finds Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Michonne (Danai Gurira) among the survivors reluctantly respecting the borderlines imposed by Alpha (Samantha Morton) and her Whisperers, who are backed by a massive walker horde threatening to destroy the fragile society built by the allied communities.