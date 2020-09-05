The Walking Dead Season 10 Streaming Free: Where to Watch
The Walking Dead Season 10 is now streaming for free ahead of AMC's television showing of the season finale special event, "A Certain Doom," on Sunday, October 4. The first fifteen episodes of the current season, offered with commercial interruptions for online viewing, can now be binged before the episodes return to television as part of the network's The Walking Dead Season 10: Episode Diaries marathon. A weekly marathon running Sunday nights to conclude with an encore airing of "The Tower," which leads into the television premiere of the season finale, the Episode Diaries marathon features exclusive new interviews with cast and crew alongside footage from behind the scenes.
All aired episodes of The Walking Dead Season 10 are currently available to stream for free through the AMC website, which offers the extended opening minutes of the incoming season finale as part of the tenth season's video extras.
"A Certain Doom" will first be offered as a streaming exclusive and will release early to paid AMC Premiere subscribers on Thursday, October 1, to be followed by its October 4 television premiere.
Below is a spoiler-free episode guide to the season that finds Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Michonne (Danai Gurira) among the survivors reluctantly respecting the borderlines imposed by Alpha (Samantha Morton) and her Whisperers, who are backed by a massive walker horde threatening to destroy the fragile society built by the allied communities.
It is now Spring, a few months after the end of Season 9, when our group of survivors dared to cross into Whisperer territory during the harsh winter. The collected communities are still dealing with the effects of Alpha's horrific display of power, reluctantly respecting the new borderlines being imposed on them, all while organizing themselves into a militia-style fighting force, preparing for a battle that may be unavoidable.
But the Whisperers are a threat unlike any they have ever faced. Backed by a massive horde of the dead, the Whisperers are seemingly a fight the survivors cannot win. The question of what to do and the fear it breeds will infect the communities and give rise to paranoia, propaganda, secret agendas, and infighting that will test them as individuals and as a society. The very idea of whether civilization can survive in a world filled with the dead hangs in the balance.
Season 10 Episode 1: "Lines We Cross"
The Oceanside group continues to train in case the Whisperers return.
Season 10 Episode 2: "We Are the End of the World"
The origin of Alpha and Beta's bond is revealed as the Whisperers gather and prepare herds.
Season 10 Episode 3: "Ghosts"
The threat of the Whisperers' return leads to paranoia sweeping over Alexandria.
Season 10 Episode 4: "Silence the Whisperers"
Still-paranoid Alexandrians get riled up over the Whisperers and take their fear out on Negan.
Season 10 Episode 5: "What It Always Is"
Supplies go missing from Hilltop; Negan is idolized by an Alexandrian; Ezekiel holds a secret.
Season 10 Episode 6: "Bonds"
Carol and Daryl go on a mission together while Siddiq struggles to solve a mystery.
Season 10 Episode 7: "Open Your Eyes"
Carol pushes boundaries that make Daryl uncomfortable; Alpha and Beta have reservations about someone.
Season 10 Episode 8: "The World Before"
A fight causes tensions in Oceanside while the Alexandrians set out on a high-stakes mission.
Season 10 Episode 9: "Squeeze"
The group must figure out how to get out of a precarious situation.
Season 10 Episode 10: "Stalker"
The group must defend Alexandria from a threatening outside force.
Season 10 Episode 11: "Morning Star"
With the Whisperers coming for Hilltop, the communities must decide whether to run or fight.
Season 10 Episode 12: "Walk With Us"
With Negan's help, Alpha and the Whisperers attack Hilltop.
Season 10 Episode 13: "What We Become"
Michonne takes Virgil back to his island to find his family; in exchange, Virgil offers weapons.
Season 10 Episode 14: "Look at the Flowers"
Everyone reckons with the aftermath of the Hilltop fire; Eugene leads a trip to meet Stephanie.
Season 10 Episode 15: "The Tower"
The communities prepare for the final battle of the Whisperer War. Meanwhile, Eugene's group encounters Princess.
The Walking Dead Season 10 finale, "A Certain Doom," premieres Sunday, October 4 on AMC, followed by the series premiere of new spinoff The Walking Dead: World Beyond.