The Walking Dead Season 10: Episode Diaries Announced by AMC

The Walking Dead: Episode Diaries will premiere during encore airings of The Walking Dead Season 10 to take viewers behind the scenes of the latest season with never-before-seen special features, including interviews with cast and crew. Featuring remotely-recorded appearances from stars Norman Reedus, Samantha Morton, Cooper Andrews, Thora Birch, and more, these mini featurettes begin airing Sunday, September 6, on AMC. This latest marathon comes one week after the network revisited the zombie drama's first season with The Walking Dead Season 1: Beginnings, a special retrospective marathon featuring crew interviews and appearances from celebrity fans.

"You'll get to see interviews with cast and crew, and episodes in a way that you've never seen before," The Walking Dead executive producer and showrunner Angela Kang said in a promo aired during the Season 1: Beginnings marathon.

The first ten episodes of the tenth season will return to TV as re-runs starting at 11:57 am and running until 11:10 pm PT on September 6. Remaining episodes from the season, beginning with episode 1011, "Morning Star," will air at 9:00 pm on Sunday nights starting September 13.

This weekly marathon leads into The Walking Dead's Season 10 finale, "A Certain Doom," airing Sunday, October 4. Delayed by six months amid the coronavirus pandemic, the episode picks up where April's 1015, "The Tower," left off: with our heroes surrounded by a walker horde unleashed by Beta (Ryan Hurst), who engages the final battle of the Whisperer War.

The Walking Dead: Episode Diaries schedule continues below.