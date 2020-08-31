The Walking Dead Season 10: Episode Diaries Announced by AMC
The Walking Dead: Episode Diaries will premiere during encore airings of The Walking Dead Season 10 to take viewers behind the scenes of the latest season with never-before-seen special features, including interviews with cast and crew. Featuring remotely-recorded appearances from stars Norman Reedus, Samantha Morton, Cooper Andrews, Thora Birch, and more, these mini featurettes begin airing Sunday, September 6, on AMC. This latest marathon comes one week after the network revisited the zombie drama's first season with The Walking Dead Season 1: Beginnings, a special retrospective marathon featuring crew interviews and appearances from celebrity fans.
"You'll get to see interviews with cast and crew, and episodes in a way that you've never seen before," The Walking Dead executive producer and showrunner Angela Kang said in a promo aired during the Season 1: Beginnings marathon.
The first ten episodes of the tenth season will return to TV as re-runs starting at 11:57 am and running until 11:10 pm PT on September 6. Remaining episodes from the season, beginning with episode 1011, "Morning Star," will air at 9:00 pm on Sunday nights starting September 13.
This weekly marathon leads into The Walking Dead's Season 10 finale, "A Certain Doom," airing Sunday, October 4. Delayed by six months amid the coronavirus pandemic, the episode picks up where April's 1015, "The Tower," left off: with our heroes surrounded by a walker horde unleashed by Beta (Ryan Hurst), who engages the final battle of the Whisperer War.
The Walking Dead: Episode Diaries schedule continues below. For all things TWD, follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter.
Sunday, September 6 - Season 10 Episode 1: "Lines We Cross" 11:57 AM
The Oceanside group continues to train in case the Whisperers return.
Sunday, September 6 - Season 10 Episode 2: "We Are the End of the World" 1:11 PM
The origin of Alpha and Beta's bond is revealed as the Whisperers gather and prepare herds.
Sunday, September 6 - Season 10 Episode 3: "Ghosts" 2:14 PM
The threat of the Whisperers' return leads to paranoia sweeping over Alexandria.
Sunday, September 6 - Season 10 Episode 4: "Silence the Whisperers" 3:21 PM
Still-paranoid Alexandrians get riled up over the Whisperers and take their fear out on Negan.
Sunday, September 6 - Season 10 Episode 5: "What It Always Is" 4:24 PM
Supplies go missing from Hilltop; Negan is idolized by an Alexandrian; Ezekiel holds a secret.
Sunday, September 6 - Season 10 Episode 6: "Bonds" 5:31 PM
Carol and Daryl go on a mission together while Siddiq struggles to solve a mystery.
Sunday, September 6 - Season 10 Episode 7: "Open Your Eyes" 6:37 PM
Carol pushes boundaries that make Daryl uncomfortable; Alpha and Beta have reservations about someone.
Sunday, September 6 - Season 10 Episode 8: "The World Before" 7:41 PM
A fight causes tensions in Oceanside while the Alexandrians set out on a high-stakes mission.
Sunday, September 6 - Season 10 Episode 9: "Squeeze" 9:00 PM
The group must figure out how to get out of a precarious situation.
Sunday, September 6 - Season 10 Episode 10: "Stalker" 10:04 PM
The group must defend Alexandria from a threatening outside force.
Sunday, September 13 - Season 10 Episode 11: "Morning Star" 9:00 PM
With the Whisperers coming for Hilltop, the communities must decide whether to run or fight.
Sunday, September 13 - Season 10 Episode 12: "Walk With Us" 10:04 PM
With Negan's help, Alpha and the Whisperers attack Hilltop.
Sunday, September 20 - Season 10 Episode 13: "What We Become" 9:00 PM
Michonne takes Virgil back to his island to find his family; in exchange, Virgil offers weapons.
Sunday, September 27 - Season 10 Episode 14: "Look at the Flowers" 9:00 PM
Everyone reckons with the aftermath of the Hilltop fire; Eugene leads a trip to meet Stephanie.
Sunday, October 4 - Season 10 Episode 15: "The Tower" 8:00 PM
The communities prepare for the final battle of the Whisperer War. Meanwhile, Eugene's group encounters Princess.
