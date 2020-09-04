How to Watch The Walking Dead Season 10 Finale Early

✖

AMC Networks is offering early access to The Walking Dead Season 10 finale and the series premiere of The Walking Dead: World Beyond days before their television debut on Sunday, October 4, where both episodes air back-to-back as part of a special one-night-only event on AMC. In "A Certain Doom," directed by Walking Dead franchise veteran Greg Nicotero, Daryl (Norman Reedus) and the survivors must fight their way out of a walker horde when Beta (Ryan Hurst) engages the final battle of the Whisperer War. Next, in "Brave," a group of younger zombie apocalypse survivors must brave the outside world in a new corner of the Walking Dead Universe.

The Walking Dead Special Event and The Walking Dead: World Beyond Series Premiere are available for early streaming starting Thursday, October 1, via subscription service AMC Premiere. The service, which offers ad-free viewing for in-season episodes of current AMC shows, is currently priced $4.99 monthly or $29.49 for an annual subscription.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced AMC to push both episodes by six months after the network delayed physical production on the eleventh season of The Walking Dead, now returning with its next full season in late 2021. Executive producer and showrunner Angela Kang previously revealed a six-episode extension of the tenth season — made up of six additional new episodes — will air early next year leading into the coming full season.

Starting this month, AMC will re-run the first fifteen episodes of the current season with exclusive bonus features as part of The Walking Dead Season 10: Episode Diaries marathon. It all leads to The Walking Dead Preview Special 2020 with host Chris Hardwick on September 27.

"When we continue ... Maggie's back and she now knows what's happened to everyone based on that letter she got when Carol left her a note when she was traveling up and down the coast before the first episode," Kang said when previewing the season closer on Talking Dead. "So we will find out what that means for our people. Also, our heroes have this kind of clever hideout away from the communities, but they've been discovered, so that puts them on a collision course with the Whisperer horde, which they've been trying to avoid tangling with too much."

The Walking Dead Season 10 finale, “A Certain Doom,” premieres Sunday, October 4 on AMC, followed by the series premiere of new spinoff The Walking Dead: World Beyond. For all things TWD, follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter.