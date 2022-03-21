The Walking Dead: “Trust” Trailer Teases Daryl vs. Maggie

Warning: this story contains spoilers for the “Warlords” episode of The Walking Dead. Tensions between the Commonwealth and the Hilltop hit a fever pitch in the trailer for “Trust,” the penultimate episode of The Walking Dead‘s Final Season Part 2. “You expect me to trust him?” Maggie (Lauren Cohan) asks when Lance Hornsby (Josh Hamilton) returns to Hilltop in pursuit of the fugitive Riverbenders. “I’m asking you to trust me,” answers Daryl (Norman Reedus), falling in with Hornsby’s squad of Commonwealth troopers. The scene is set six months after the mid-season premiere, which jumped forward by half a year to tease the standoff between Maggie and Daryl.

“There’s not too much I can say, but I think that there’s a lot that comes up for her to do with this, ‘Will we, won’t we play ball with the Commonwealth?’” Cohan previously told ComicBook when asked about the six-months-later flash forward. “It’s difficult to rebuild to begin with, and it’s really difficult to rebuild when you don’t have any food or resources. The group and Maggie and the people at Hilltop are definitely gonna be hit with a lot of challenges, as far as that.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Cohan added, “We, as an audience, we’re gonna really get to try to peek under the hood of this Commonwealth, which Maggie obviously finds very suspicious.”

The rotten core of the Commonwealth is exposed when Toby Carlson (Jason Butler Harner) tries to kill Aaron and Gabriel during an outreach mission to Riverbend, the cover for a covert operation to eliminate the general warlord (Michael Biehn) suspected of stealing a missing shipment of Commonwealth guns.

“No one thought that the Commonwealth would stoop this low. I think that everyone had their doubts about them, but they certainly didn’t think that they had something like this in mind,” Ross Marquand said in an exclusive postmortem. “And the very fact that this man, Carlson, is so willing to just turn the situation so unnecessarily dark so quickly, I think it really shocks Aaron at first. And then all of a sudden he just snaps back to reality and realizes, ‘Oh my God, we really thought that these guys were on the level and now we’re realizing they’re just another Governor. They’re just another Savior group.’”

After “Trust,” streaming March 27 on AMC+ and airing April 3 on AMC, this batch of eight episodes will end with the mid-season finale: “God.” The Season 11B finale (April 3 on AMC+, April 10 on AMC) will be followed by a hiatus and then return with the eight last-ever episodes of The Walking Dead later in 2022.

Follow @CameronBonomolo on Twitter and @NewsOfTheDead for TWD Universe coverage all season long. New episodes of The Walking Dead: The Final Season Part 2 of 3 air Sundays on AMC and AMC+.