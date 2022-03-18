The Walking Dead Reveals Synopsis for Last-Ever Mid-Season Finale

“All is at stake” in The Walking Dead‘s Season 11B Finale, warns the synopsis released by AMC Networks. Titled “God,” the Final Season Part 2 finale airing April 3 on AMC+ and April 10 on AMC is the last time The Walking Dead will go on hiatus. One more batch of eight episodes will air later this year on AMC, beginning with the Final Season Part 3 premiere, and concluding with the series finale of The Walking Dead. Read the synopsis for Season 11 Episode 16, via AMC:

In the very last mid-season finale for The Walking Dead, our heroes are trapped in situations beyond their control. Everyone they’ve worked so hard to protect is at risk as danger baits them at every turn. All is at stake. Now, they must decide who and what are worth saving. Each decision comes with its own deadly ramifications.

“It’s been ten years ‘gone bye;’ what lies ahead are two more to come and stories and stories to tell beyond that,” Scott Gimple, chief content officer of TWD Universe and former Walking Dead showrunner, said when announcing the Final Season in 2020. “What’s clear is that this show has been about the living, made by a passionate cast, team of writer/producers, producers, and crew, bringing to life the vision put forth by Robert Kirkman in his brilliant comic — and supported by the best fans in the world.”

Promising “a lot of thrilling story left to tell on TWD,” Gimple said of the three-part finale season, “this end will be a beginning of more Walking Dead — brand new stories and characters, familiar faces and places, new voices, and new mythologies. This will be a grand finale that will lead to new premieres. Evolution is upon us. The Walking Dead lives.”

AMC has greenlit two spinoffs: Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride’s untitled Daryl/Carol series and Isle of the Walking Dead, starring Lauren Cohan as Maggie and Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Negan. Both are set to premiere in 2023 on AMC and AMC+.

New episodes of The Walking Dead: The Final Season Part 2 of 3 air Sundays on AMC and AMC+.

