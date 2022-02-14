Watch The Walking Dead’s Explosive Opening Minutes

The Walking Dead has released the first minutes from its Final Season: Part 2 premiere ahead of a February 20 return on AMC. Picking up where “For Blood” left off in October, the four-minute extended sneak peek reveals what happens seconds after Leah (Lynn Collins) fired the hwacha to end Part 1. The clip, which first aired as part of a special live stream during Sunday’s Super Bowl LVI halftime show, shows Maggie (Lauren Cohan) on the ground level of the walker-overrun Meridian amid Alexandria’s fight for survival against the Reapers. If you missed the halftime preview during Sunday’s Big Game, catch the replay in the player above.

“When we pick up, we are coming almost right off of the end of [the Part 1] finale. And so we have got the crazy contraption firing arrows, our people are at odds with the Reapers, and so they have got to resolve this situation on their mission to get food and save their people,” showrunner Angela Kang previously told Entertainment Weekly. “So we have got that, and then we also have our group back at Alexandria who are just dealing with being buffeted by the elements. They have got walker trouble ahead, and these storylines are just kind of simultaneously building to a climactic point, while the Commonwealth is still out there. And that becomes a more and more important part of the story going forward.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

As walkers flood Alexandria during a violent storm that threatens to tear apart the community left vulnerable in the aftermath of The Whisperer War, Eugene’s (Josh McDermitt) delegation is away at the Commonwealth: an advanced community that could be Alexandria’s last hope.

“I think as with any time our people link up with the new community, there is going to be people who are true believers and go like ‘this is great,’ and then there are always our skeptical ones who are looking for what is going to go wrong here, and I think that that holds true. I think that the integration is very smooth for some and very bumpy for others,” Kang said.

“No Other Way” is now streaming on AMC+. Read ComicBook‘s spoiler-free review of Season 11B before the Final Season returns February 20 on AMC.

Follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter and @NewsOfTheDead for TWD Universe coverage all season long.